What Happens When A Writer Hates The Heroine Of Her New Book?

Four years ago, Sabbah had written eleven short stories about different generations of a family in Madurai. At the time that she submitted it to publishers, Sabbah had loved most of the stories. When ten of the stories were selected and arranged into a book called How to Eat in Madurai, Mami, she had still loved the stories. When the book finally reached the public, two years later, the delay had taken the gloss off a bit.

During the wait, it had become difficult for her not to snarl at acquaintances in Bangalore who earnestly asked her how much her advance had been and whether in her ‘professional opinion’ The White Tiger deserved the Booker. As a writer who hadn’t been published yet, she told herself, she was not required to have an opinion or to be gracious. She was not required to be anything.

During the wait, it seemed to her that the publishing house was run by strange, contrary women who sent her emails deliberately strewn with grammatical errors. The woman who called her most often had a conversational tic of saying ‘fair enough’ when nothing was being debated, driving Sabbah into a disproportionate rage. Another woman mailed her asking for her bio every three months (or so it seemed). Yet another wrote to her objecting to the titles of her stories (‘Your titles have literary resonance but don’t mean anything’) and to her photo (‘Your photo does not have any literary resonance’).

Then, when she had almost given up, a writer friend recommended that she ‘sign up with one of these new agents’. Sabbah, who’d thought that all literary agents were Jewish and lived in New York, was pleased at the prospect of meeting such an entity. (She had loved Joys of Yiddish and often gifted copies to people who she thought would appreciate the economy of wickedness in Yiddish.) Three email conversations and a trip to Delhi later, she had signed with an agent.

She was secretly...

