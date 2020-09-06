Nirvendra Mishra, Three-time Former MLA, 'Murdered' Over Land Dispute in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Three-time former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra was allegedly murdered on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri District, Uttar Pradesh, over an alleged case of land dispute.

A few local men allegedly carried out the crime near the Trikolia Padhua Bus Station. Mishra's family members said that the men came with weapons to grab the land, and the former MLA and his son Sanjeev Mishra were attacked upon resisting the action. Mishra's son sustained injuries in the incident and is now being treated at a hospital. The land dispute matter is reportedly also in court.

After the incident, Mishra and his son Sanjeev were rushed to the hospital, where the former MLA was declared dead. Sanjeev's condition remains critical. Soon after Mishra's death, his supporters gathered in huge numbers and started a protest by keeping his dead body on the road near Trikolia Bus Station.

Mishra was in a dispute with one Sameer Gupta and one Radheshyam Gupta - who are residents of Pallia - over the land in question. The disputed land was in Sameer's name and Mishra was allegedly opposing its possession. A case under section 107/116 had been previously registered against Mishra and his son.

Mishra's family members have alleged that UP police is in cahoots with the alleged murderers. The 75-year-old victim was a three-time MLA from Nighasan Assembly Seat, which he had won twice as an independent candidate and once on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

“There was a dispute over a piece of land between the two sides due to which former MLA Nirvendra Mishra entered into an altercation, in the course of which he fell on the ground," said a senior police official.

"He was rushed to a Community Health Centre in Pallia, and was later taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead," said the police official. They added that there were no injury marks found on his body till then.

"Now, we are going to the spot and further action will be taken based on our investigation,” the police official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has attacked CM Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government over the incident, and alleged that the law and order situation in the state was "grim".

“Former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra was murdered in Lakhimpur. The Jungle Raj of Uttar Pradesh is getting scarier, Yogi government is sleeping,” said Congress' UP chapter in a tweet.