Nirmala Sitharaman announces new COVID-19 stimulus measures: From Rs 23,220 cr for public health to free 5 lakh tourist visas, key highlights

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of relief measures including an Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID-affected sectors, increasing the limit of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme and the announcement of a new credit guarantee scheme.

Sitharaman also declared the deployment of an additional Rs 23,220 crore for short-term emergency preparedness with an emphasis on pediatric care and a new scheme to revive the tourism sector.

Let's take a brief look at some of the announcements made by the Union finance minister:

1.1 Lakh Crore Loan Guarantee scheme

Of the Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Rs 50,000 crore for health sector aimed at upscaling medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas and an additional Rs 60,000 crore for other sectors.

This is aimed at upscaling medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas

This is aimed at upscaling medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas

Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme: A>dditional Rs 1.5 Lakh crore

The limit of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme aimed provided financial support of collateral-free, government-guaranteed loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India to mitigate the distress, has been raised to Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Earlier it was set at Rs 3 lakh crore.

The ECLGS scheme aimed to provide Rs 3 lakh crore worth of collateral-free, government-guaranteed loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India. PIB

The ECLGS scheme aimed to provide Rs 3 lakh crore worth of collateral-free, government-guaranteed loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India. PIB

Credit Guarantee Scheme for 25 Lakh Persons through Micro Finance Institutions

Also announced was a credit guarantee scheme to facilitate loans of up to Rs 1.25 lakh per individual to 25 lakh persons through micro-finance institutions (MFIs).

Interest rate on loans from banks will be capped at MCLR plus 2 percent. PIB

Interest rate on loans from banks will be capped at MCLR plus 2 percent. PIB

Economic Relief Measures for Travel & Tourism sector

The finance minister further announced free tourist visas for 5 lakh tourists.

The scheme will be applicable till 31 March or till 5 lakh tourist visas are issued. PIB

The scheme will be applicable till 31 March or till 5 lakh tourist visas are issued. PIB

Story continues

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana

Sitharaman also extended EPF support to employers and employees under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till 31 March.

The scheme. first rolled out in October 2020, was extended by Sitharaman. PIB

The scheme. first rolled out in October 2020, was extended by Sitharaman. PIB

Additional subsidy for farmers

Sitharaman announced record procurement of 432.48 lakh MT of wheat in Rabi Marketing Season (2021-2022) against 389.92 lakh in the previous year.

Sitharaman said Rs 85,413 crore was paid to farmers. PIB

Sitharaman said Rs 85,413 crore was paid to farmers. PIB

PMGKAY Extended

Free food grains (will be provided to the poor from May to November 2021 (as provided last year), under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, as announced earlier.

The total estimated fiscal impact of the scheme is seen at 93,869 crore. PIB

The total estimated fiscal impact of the scheme is seen at 93,869 crore. PIB

Public health

Sitharaman said Rs 23,320 crore was marked for one year with a new scheme focussed on short term emergency preparedness with special emphasis on children and paedeatric care/paedeatric beds.

Sitharaman announced an additional Rs 23,320 crore for public health. PIB

Sitharaman announced an additional Rs 23,320 crore for public health. PIB

Fighting Malnutrition and Improving Farmers income

Sitharaman said attention towards nutrition, climate resilience and other traits was missing and that earlier focus of research was on developing higher yield crop varieties.

Sitharaman said the concentration of important nutrients is far below the required level. PIB

Sitharaman said the concentration of important nutrients is far below the required level. PIB

Revival of North Eastern Regional Marketing Corporation

The North Eastern Agricultural Marketing Corporation would get a Rs 77.45 crore revival package, Sitharaman announced.

Sitharaman said this would help give higher price to farmers and bypass middlemen. PIB

Sitharaman said this would help give higher price to farmers and bypass middlemen. PIB

Rs 33,000 crore for NEIA and Rs 88,000 crore for Export Insurance Account

Sitharaman said the Centre proposed to provide additional corpus to National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) to allow it to underwrite an additional Rs 33,000 crore of project exports. The Centre also proposed infusing equity in Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) over five years.

Sitharaman announced Rs 33,000 crore boost for NEIA and Rs 88,000 crore to ECGC. PIB

Sitharaman announced Rs 33,000 crore boost for NEIA and Rs 88,000 crore to ECGC. PIB

PLI Scheme

The Centre has extended tenure for PLI scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing, Sitharaman announced.

Sitharaman said the companies have been unable to achieve incremental sales conditions due to COVID related disruption. PIB

Sitharaman said the companies have been unable to achieve incremental sales conditions due to COVID related disruption. PIB

Broadband to each village

Sitharaman also announced an additional Rs 19,041 crore outlay for providing broadband to each village through BharatNet PPP model.

Sitharaman said the total outlay will be Rs 61,109 crore. PIB

Sitharaman said the total outlay will be Rs 61,109 crore. PIB

>Rs 3.03 Lk cr for reform based result linked power distribution scheme

Sitharaman vowed state specific intervention rather than a one size fits all scheme.

Sitharaman also announced a new streamlined process for PPP projects and asset monetisation announced, including through InvITs, to aid speedy clearance of projects.

Also See: JP Nadda chairs meet with BJP top brass in New Delhi; 2022 Assembly polls on agenda

Read more on Business by Firstpost.