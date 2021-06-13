Former Indian women’s volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur, also the wife of athletics legend Milkha Singh, breathed her last at a Mohali hospital due to complications related to her battle with COVID-19.

She was 85 and is survived by his husband, one son and three daughters. She had admitted to Fortis Hospital at Mohali on 26 May, a couple of days after her husband Milkha had been taken there due to COVID-pneumonia.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family said.

"A backbone of the Milkha Family, she was 85 years old. It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU (of PGIMER in Chandigarh) himself."

While Milkha had been discharged on the request of the family a week later, his wife continued to battle the dreaded infection in the hospital.

A former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and ex -captain of the Indian national volleyball team, Nirmal had fought a valiant battle till the very end, the family spokesperson said.

"The family has expressed its grateful thanks to everyone for their solidarity and prayers right through the battle which gave them the strength to face it bravely."

(WIth PTI Inputs)

. Read more on Sports by The Quint.Nirmal Kaur, Milkha Singh’s Wife, No More Due to COVID-19 Raghav’s Take: India Must Smell the Coffee on COVID Tax & Vaccines . Read more on Sports by The Quint.