‘Non-Fiction Writing Has Begun To Thrive In India’: NIF Book Prize Jury Chair

The shortlist of the 2020 edition of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize was announced on Monday. In an email interview, jury chair Prof. Niraja Gopal Jayal, a political scientist and academic, spoke about how the shortlist was chosen, why accessibility is important, and the ways in which non-fiction writing in India has been changing over the years.

The books on the shortlist range from an investigation into the generic drug industry to an academic study on the political mobilisation of marginalised groups in India. As judges for a non-fiction book prize, do you try to balance the book’s merits with accessibility for a wider audience?

‘Non-fiction’ is a label that encompasses multiple genres, and the prize is eclectic about genres so long as the books that are submitted meet the basic criterion of being about modern/contemporary India. Accessibility for a broader audience is definitely an important consideration. If you look at the winners of the 2018 and 2019 prizes, both are crossover books, written by academics but hugely accessible not just in the quality of their writing, but also in the appeal of their themes. So yes, accessibility for a wider audience is certainly something we consciously value.

Here’s The Shortlist For The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2020

What is the thought process that went into choosing the shortlist? Do the jury members agree on, say, a common intellectual trend to look for before beginning the reading?

Arriving at a shortlist from a first-rate longlist necessarily entails tough choices. But the choice is not prejudiced by the search for “a common intellectual trend,” else you wouldn’t have the variety and range that the list has. The excellence of the books, both within their genre and across genres, is the main thing. Of course, a book that is a first on a particular topic or a major intervention in an under-researched field or one that provides a fresh perspective on an issue does stand...Continue reading on HuffPost