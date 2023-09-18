Nipissing University launching strategic plan

Nipissing University is eager to launch its new strategic plan and is inviting folks to stop by to witness the official launch.

Entitled “Pathways: Our commitments to Water, Land, and People for the Next Seven Generations at Nipissing University,” hints at the epic scope of the plan, and on September 19 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., you’ll be privy to the finer details.

The launch takes place in the Fedeli Room (F210) at Nipissing University at 100 College Drive, North Bay.

The University started work on the plan in November 2022 and a steering committee was formed to lead the process. The plan is “reflective of the diversity of the University community,” staff noted, “and the breadth of work Nipissing pursues today and into the future.”

Many people were consulted within the university to get feedback on the plan and the committee worked with the Nipissing University Indigenous Council on Education (NUICE) as well. NUICE is an advisory body and resource for Nipissing University and is comprised of representatives from various Indigenous communities.

“The new plan will underscore the importance of what makes Nipissing University unique while welcoming change that will help sustain the University for not only five years, but seven generations in the future,” officials emphasized.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

