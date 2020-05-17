Nipawin RCMP searching for missing 9-year-old girl

Nipawin RCMP are looking for missing 9-year-old girl, Isabelle "Bella" Indian-Taniskishayinaw. She may also use the last name Saskamoose.

She was last seen in Nipawin on the evening of May 15. Police said she may be with one of her relatives in Saskatoon, but they cannot confirm that.

She is described as 4'5" tall and weighing around 90 pounds. She has medium length black hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Niapwin RCMP at 306-862-6270, their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers.