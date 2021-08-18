Nipawin combining community registration night and open house

For the first time, the Town of Nipawin is holding a joint event combining both the community registration night where community members can find local clubs as well as the town’s open house.

The open house gives a chance for residents to ask questions directly to the different departments of the town including parks and recreation, tourism, public works and utilities, by-law enforcement, finance, fire and rescue, as well as mayor and council.

Chelsea Corrigan, Nipawin’s director of parks and recreation, said the event will serve as an opportunity for sport, culture and recreation groups to be gathered under one roof to promote their programs to the public.

“It’s an opportunity for them to accept registrations and an opportunity for them to get their information out to the public,” she said. “We’ll be releasing more about which groups are coming on our social media once we get the information compiled and hear back from some of the groups.”

The town has announced KidSport and the Cultural Assistance Program are planned to be in attendance.

Corrrigan said the decision to put the two events together this year was based on convenience, having both tabled events together.

“We just thought it was a good idea to offer both at one time since we aren’t asking people to come to two different nights close together. We thought it was a good opportunity to have the town at this event.”

Tables can be booked for free for any sport, culture and recreation groups in the community by emailing Derek Seckinger, Nipawin’s program co-ordinator, at d.seckinger@nipawin.com.

The event will take place on Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Evergreen Centre.

Jessica R. Durling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal