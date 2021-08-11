Nipawin adopts new tourism logo

Nipawin has a new tourism logo, designed to incorporate the town’s Indigenous roots, outdoor lifestyle and present values.

Remarkable Branding created the logo as part of their work designing a tourism website for the town. The job is being covered by a $20,000 grant from Tourism Saskatchewan.

“Our goal is to create a more engaging and versatile branding that can be used throughout our social media platforms, our website that’s currently in development, as well as our tourism building,” said Krysten Albert, Nipawin’s marketing and tourism co-ordinator.

“While we were creating the website we decided to create a brand and a logo that has consistency.”

The logo is a circular image with the words “Tourism Nipawin” followed by the town slogan “exceptional by nature.” In the background are northern lights above silhouettes of pine trees.

According to Albert, the symbolism selected to be represented in the logo is believed to cherish characteristics of the town’s First Nation roots, our present values of “A Town for the People,” and the prosperity of a welcoming outdoor-lifestyle destination.

Albert said the northern lights are intended to symbolize some First Nations teachings and practices.

“One of these teachings, passed on from generation to generation is the belief that Wataway [northern lights] are spirits of the ancestors celebrating life,” she wrote. “The proposed logo is in the shape of a circle to represent the traits of unity, inclusion and community.”

She said the silhouette of the forestry not only reflects the natural beauty of the forestry surrounding Nipawin but also growth, strength and prosperity.

“Through our research we’ve found that is symbolism that’s known for the tree silhouette and as Nipawin is exceptional by nature that’s just something we found that really reflected on our northern forestry and prosperity and growth of our tourism industry there.”

The Tourism Nipawin website is planned to be launched in September.

The website is being designed to include specific sections for arts and culture, natural attractions, historical attractions, family attractions, accommodations, shopping, as well as food and drinks – all with a specific focus on local businesses.

Jessica R. Durling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal