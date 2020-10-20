One Million Masks Donated in the GTA. Millions of People Protected: DYMON Self Storage Announces Face Mask Donation Initiative

As COVID-19 cases surge, DYMON Self Storage is making one million face masks available to charitable organizations and communities across the GTA

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, DYMON Self Storage ("DYMON" or "the company") and its owners Glen Luckman and Brent Wilson, announced a donation of one million commercial grade face masks to charities and community groups in the Greater Toronto Area in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. DYMON Self Storage's initiative is designed to protect vulnerable residents of the GTA in the face of rising case numbers by distributing DYMON face masks to front line workers and clients of charities and community groups.

"Like everyone, we are very concerned with the rise in COVID-19 cases across the GTA and want to ensure the health and safety of vulnerable people within our community by providing commercial grade face masks," said Glen Luckman, CEO of DYMON. "DYMON Self Storage's donation of certified face masks to the GTA is a reflection of our corporate commitment to philanthropy and our pledge to donate 50% of profits and 50% of our value creation to charity over time."

"As a community partner, it is essential that we take collective and decisive action to fight the pandemic," added Brent Wilson, President of DYMON. "Wearing a certified DYMON face mask is a critical preventative measure that we can all undertake to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly when used universally throughout our community."

DYMON Self Storage is donating one million commercial grade face masks to charities and community groups across the GTA.

DYMON's commercial grade face masks are in the GTA today, and are ready to be delivered immediately to organizations and communities across the region directly from the company's state-of-the-art climate-controlled self storage facility in Etobicoke.

Over the past three weeks DYMON Self Storage has donated over 100,000 face masks to more than 40 charitable and community organizations in the City of Ottawa, including The Ottawa Mission, The Ottawa Housing Corporation, and the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization. DYMON's donation of one million face masks to the GTA is an expansion of this initiative, and the company believes it is the largest single private corporate donation of PPE in the GTA. Through its donation, DYMON Self Storage will be providing the equivalent of one certified face mask for every six GTA residents.

Made to exacting standards, DYMON's commercial grade face masks are individually packaged and have a five-layer construction designed to filter at least 95% of particles to help reduce the exposure to airborne contaminants, including the coronavirus. Featuring a better seal against the wearer's face than surgical or cotton face masks, the DYMON face mask design ensures that individuals are "protected from others" and "others are protected from them".

Through its donation, DYMON Self Storage aims to help as many vulnerable people served by GTA charities and community organizations as possible. If you are a charity or community group that needs protective face masks to safeguard your employees and clients, please visit DYMON Self Storage online at dymon.ca or contact the DYMON Self Storage team at 416.844.3874.

ABOUT DYMON Self Storage

A proudly Canadian-owned and operated company, DYMON Self Storage is rapidly expanding its footprint in the GTA with plans to build more than eighty (80) facilities comprising in excess of 10 million sq. ft. DYMON's current portfolio consists of the world's largest storage facility in Etobicoke (across from IKEA), as well as a facility in Brampton. DYMON Self Storage will also be opening another of its state-of-the-art facilities in Oshawa before the end of the year. Through its Guest-focused approach, DYMON is changing the entire storage industry.

