Is NIO (NYSE:NIO) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NIO Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, NIO had CN¥17.0b of debt, up from CN¥7.87b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have CN¥52.5b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥35.4b.

How Healthy Is NIO's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that NIO had liabilities of CN¥29.2b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥15.6b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥52.5b and CN¥4.84b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast CN¥12.5b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that NIO has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, NIO boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NIO's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, NIO reported revenue of CN¥36b, which is a gain of 122%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

So How Risky Is NIO?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year NIO had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CN¥2.1b of cash and made a loss of CN¥11b. With only CN¥35.4b on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. The good news for shareholders is that NIO has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NIO you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

