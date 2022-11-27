Ninth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Ellie Taylor has become the ninth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing, missing out on a place in next week’s quarter final and musicals week.

Following the public vote, the Ted Lasso actress, 38, found herself up against Fleur East in the dance-off.

Taylor took to the floor to perform the jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison with her professional partner Johannes Radebe.

After struggling to impress the judges with her Thelma & Louise-themed performance during Saturday night’s live edition of the BBC One show, Taylor once again left them feeling underwhelmed.

Singer and radio host East, 35, performed the rumba to Too Lost In You by the Sugababes with her partner Vito Coppola, and the judges then delivered their verdicts.

Come through Thelma and Louise! Ellie and Johannes drove their Jive right home to Elstree 🏁 #Strictly@EllieJaneTaylor @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/XA6p4qSCPV — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 26, 2022

Craig Revel Horwood opted to save East, saying: “Based purely on the technique alone I would like to save Fleur and Vito.”

Motsi Mabuse agreed, and added: “First of all I would like to say that both couples performed really, really well, also for me the technical aspect was very important, so I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Anton Du Beke also chose to save East but praised Taylor for her efforts: “I’d just like to say congratulations to both couples for getting this far into the competition.

“Both danced marvellously. I thought Ellie danced a great performance in your jive. And Fleur I thought your technique was strong and your performance was powerful, and I’d like to save Fleur and Vito.”

With three votes for East and Coppola it was confirmed Taylor would be heading home, but head judge Shirley Ballas did also confirm she would have chosen to save East.

She said: “Both couples danced exceptionally well but on this occasion, down to the technique qualities, I’d have saved Fleur and Vito.”

When asked by host Tess Daly whether the competition had been everything she had expected, Taylor said: “It has and it’s been, I’m going to be a cliche machine now, but it’s been everything and more.

“I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully.

“Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people, and every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers – even some of the judges have been alright.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni and I’ve really, really loved it.”

Addressing his partner, Radebe added: “Oh my goodness – it’s been a pleasure, treasure, that’s our thing.

“Ellie Taylor, moving forward, embrace your weird. Embrace your long limbs, because you are one gorgeous person.

“So thank-you for everything, you know my heart, thank-you.”

Sunday’s results show opened with a colourful number by the Strictly professionals to Lizzo’s 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), and also saw a performance by Tom Grennan of his hit single with Joel Corry, Lionheart.

Strictly Come Dancing will return for musicals week on December 2 at 8pm, followed by the results show on December 3 at the earlier time of 5.40pm due to the World Cup.