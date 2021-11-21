Nintendo Switch's Black Friday bundle is here, plus where to get PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks

early black friday gaming deals

Black Friday is fast approaching with TV, PC gaming, and entertainment tech deals popping up everywhere you look, and those who have been eagerly awaiting sales for Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation can finally start shopping as well.

Most notably, Nintendo has launched its Black Friday bundle today, and shoppers can find the Nintendo Switch with red and blue Joy-Cons, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for just $299. It would typically cost $368 to have all three, making the bundle a 19 percent discount and the only time all year when Nintendo buyers can find the Switch remotely marked down.

Xbox and PlayStation fans finally have good news, too: Walmart has announced restock times for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S happening this week ahead of Black Friday. Read on for all you need to know about scoring a Nintendo Switch, a PS5, and an Xbox Series X or S — plus the 29 best deals on popular video games below.

Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo announced that its Black Friday bundle is dropping today, Nov. 21, and EW has narrowed down its buying links at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Hurry if you want one — the company's yearly bundle always sells out faster than you can say "It's a me, Mario!"

Walmart's drop doesn't go live until 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT tomorrow, Nov. 22, according to its Black Friday ad, so make sure to return tomorrow when the launch takes place.

Nintendo Switch Bundle

Nintendo

Buy it! Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2021 bundle, $299.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com

Classic Nintendo Switch games are also marked down by $20 to just $39.99 each, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. But if you want to stock up on some newer titles, grab Mario Golf: Super Rush, Just Dance 2022, and Mario Party Superstars. Even Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit that turns your living room into a miniature Mario Kart race course is $40 off right now.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Just Dance 2022, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Mario Party Superstars, $54.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

Luigi's Mansion 3, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $40.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, $44.90 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $50.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) at bestbuy.com

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) at bestbuy.com

Ring Fit Adventure, $69.88 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com

Early Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals

Rejoice, PS5 fans: Walmart has announced it'll be restocking the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT tomorrow, Nov. 22. See landing pages to the consoles below, and while there is no news so far on Amazon or Best Buy's availability, you can refresh the links below for potential restocks.

Sony

Sony

Buy it! PlayStation 5, $499.99 at walmart.com, amazon.com, or bestbuy.com

Sony PlayStation 5, Digital Edition

Sony

Buy it! PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $399.99 at walmart.com, amazon.com, or bestbuy.com

Many PS5 or PS4 players can already save on best-sellers like Far Cry 6 and Madden NFL 22 as well as new releases like Riders Republic. Impressively, Just Dance 2022 is even at its lowest price in the past 30 days, now just $30 for the PS4 and $42 for the PS5 at Amazon. Fans of Netflix's popular documentary Formula 1: Drive to Survive can get F1 2021 with Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen on the cover for just $28.

Far Cry 6, from $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Just Dance 2022, from $29.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

F1 2021, from $27.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Madden NFL 22, $39.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com

Tales of Arise, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Outriders Day One Edition, $19.93 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, from $36.68 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

Riders Republic, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Early Black Friday Xbox Series X, S, and One deals

Xbox fans will be jumping in the air like PlayStation gamers as Walmart has also announced restocks for the Xbox Series X and S at the same time, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT tomorrow, Nov. 22. You'll want to keep these shopping links below handy — Xbox Series X and S have been just as elusive as the PS5 and the new Nintendo Switch OLED model.

XBox Series X

Microsoft

Buy it! Xbox Series X, $499.99 at walmart.com, amazon.com, or bestbuy.com

Xbox Series S

Microsoft

Buy it! Xbox Series S, $299.99 at walmart.com, amazon.com, or bestbuy.com

The Microsoft system's players will have tons of games to save, too — Just Dance 2022, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, and Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition are just some of the games on sale right now at Amazon and Walmart. Even better, shoppers can get a three-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that gives you access to more than 100 games on sale at Amazon.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership, $37.99 (orig. 44.99) at amazon.com

Just Dance 2022, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Madden NFL 22, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

FIFA 22, $27.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Far Cry 6, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com

Life is Strange: True Colors, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Riders Republic, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

