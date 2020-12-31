Nintendo Switch Lite deal: Snap up this Amazon offer in the January sales before it sells out

We’ve found a rare deal on this Nintendo Switch Lite console bundle (iStock/Nintendo)

As Christmas and Boxing Day are over for another year, the New Year sales are the next big shopping event to look forward to. It’s also the chance to bag a bargain, with retailers slashing prices to help you enjoy a spot of retail therapy after a difficult year.

As most of us are feeling budgets tighten after buying presents in December, the January sales are the perfect opportunity to find big savings on items that didn’t make it under the tree or you’ve had your eye on. There’s no shortage of deals either, as this year they span technology, fashion, beauty, toys and kitchen appliances.

Brands like Very, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Boots have got in on the action, with offers starting even earlier this year, with some deals being unveiled before Christmas Day.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be bringing your the best deals daily throughout the January sales, finding the biggest and best discounts, covering everything from laptops to vacuum cleaners to make-up treats.

Amazon is, of course, participating, after all, it’s no stranger to a sale, having had a mammoth, month-long Black Friday shopping event in November 2020. So far in its January sale, we’ve already seen impressive offers on Amazon’s Fire tablets, its Echo Dot smart speaker, and Apple smartwatches.

Another hugely popular product during sales events is the Nintendo Switch Lite. Any deal on Nintendo’s consoles usually sells out incredibly fast, and we’ve found one in Amazon’s sale you’ll want to snap up.

Read on for more details on this sought-after deal, with expert insight from The Independent’s technology editor on why Nintendo is a brand to watch when it comes to games consoles.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Nintendo Switch Lite, turquoise: Was £219, now £209.99 - Buy now

Story continues

Amazon

If Santa didn’t deliver the Nintendo Switch Lite on Christmas day, snap up this deal on Amazon on the console.

While the original Switch console is designed to connect to your TV, despite its portability, the lite version is designed for hand-held use only.

The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, describes the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version (of the original) that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.”

This bundle comes with Animal Crossing too, which has been a popular game throughout lockdown and three months Nintendo Online membership so you can access all Nintendo games and play with friends and rivals.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the different types of consoles on sale during the Black Friday event, Griffin explains what makes the Switch such a great choice, whether you’re in the market for a Christmas gift or simply looking to expand your own gaming arsenal.

“To get this out the way: the Switch is an entirely different proposition, but one that’s not worth ruling out,” he says.

“The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo have pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move.”

“Ultimately, you’re probably not deciding between a Switch and other consoles; but if you’re deciding whether to buy a Switch, then you should.”

Buy now

For more deals, visit our round-up of the best Amazon deals on offer

Read More

Amazon January sale 2021: The best deals

January sales 2021: Best deals from Currys, Boots and more

January sales 2021: Best tech deals from Argos, John Lewis and more

January fashion and beauty sales 2021: The best deals