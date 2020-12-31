Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday deal: Snap up this Amazon offer before it sells out

We’ve found deals on both versions of the Nintendo Switch (The Independent/Nintendo)

With just one week to go until Black Friday 2020, the pre-sales are well and truly hotting up.

We’ve seen retailers launch their offers earlier than ever before this year, after Amazon started its early bird deals at the end of October, a whole month before the big event.

Other brands and retailers soon wanted in on the action, and launched their own pre-sales, with Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners, Very and Debenhams already dropping offers.

Here at IndyBest, we’re updating our Black Friday guides daily to help you find the best deals, both during the lead up to the event, across the weekend and on Cyber Monday. We’ll be covering everything from tech products including laptops, TVs and games consoles to home appliances, fashion, beauty and kids’ toys.

Now there’s just days to go until the big day, which falls on 27 November, the deals are getting even more impressive. Amazon has launched its official “Black Friday Week”, with new deals landing every day leading up to the main event.

So far we’ve seen impressive offers on Amazon’s Echo Dot and Echo Show smart speakers, Apple AirPods, and the Amazon Fire tablets. Another hugely popular product during sales events is the Nintendo Switch. Any deal on Nintendo’s consoles usually sells out incredibly fast, and we’ve found one in Amazon’s Black Friday sale you’ll want to snap up.

Read on for more details on this sought-after deal, with expert insight from The Independent’s technology editor on why Nintendo is a brand to watch when it comes to games consoles.

Nintendo Switch Lite, turquoise: Was £199, now £179 - Buy now

Nintendo

If you’ve got the Nintendo Switch Lite on your Christmas list, snap up this deal on Amazon where you’ll save 10 per cent on the console.

While the original Switch console is designed to connect to your TV, despite its portability, the lite version is designed for hand-held use only.

The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, describes the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version (of the original) that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.”

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the different types of consoles on sale during the Black Friday event, Griffin explains what makes the Switch such a great choice, whether you’re in the market for a Christmas gift or simply looking to expand your own gaming arsenal.

“To get this out the way: the Switch is an entirely different proposition, but one that’s not worth ruling out,” he says.

“The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo have pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move.”

“Ultimately, you’re probably not deciding between a Switch and other consoles; but if you’re deciding whether to buy a Switch, then you should.”

If you’re looking to buy the original Nintendo Switch rather than the Lite, check out this discounted bundle on Amazon that comes with The Witcher.

