Nintendo Switch games are on sale at Best Buy right now

The Nintendo Switch is arguably the best gaming console you can own right now. The PS5 and Xbox Series X may be arriving soon, but if you’re mostly a fan of Nintendo Switch games, you’ve probably reserved your money solely more Switch games.

Lucky for you, Best Buy is currently offering discounts on select titles for the portable console before Amazon Prime Day. With discounts on Super Mario Party, Breath of the Wild, Transistor, and more, it’s a great time to snag a new game before the holiday shopping season officially begins.

With the Best Buy early Black Friday event kicking off next week, there will likely be even more Nintendo Switch deals from the tech retailer before October ends.

Nintendo Switch Games on Sale Now

Whether you’re looking for the best Zelda game of all time or a decent indie game to play in your free time, here are the best discounts from the Best Buy sale to satisfy your thirst for Nintendo:

More Nintendo Switch Discounts

If you’re looking for a new Nintendo Switch controller or accessories, Best Buy has a few deals of note going on right now:

When is the best time to find Nintendo Switch deals?

Considering the overall popularity of the console, Switch discounts are few and far between. If you’re looking for price cuts on popular games, those come and go fairly more regularly, but the only sales you’ll really see on the console are bundled savings.

Nintendo Switch bundles are common on buying holidays, so if Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday will be your best bet this year

Amazon Prime Day

Though Prime Day has historically been in July, circumstances have led to the Amazon buying extravaganza to get pushed back to October 13 and 14. So next week will be your best opportunity to take advantage of Prime Day Switch deals.

Online retailers will likely offer multiple sets of bundles that net you savings on either accessories or games. Make sure you do the math on these discounts to avoid overpaying for things you don’t need, however.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If there aren’t any worthwhile Prime Day deals, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are your best bet. Online stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy usually reserve some of their best deals for the actual days. So keep an eye out for these on November 27 and 30.

