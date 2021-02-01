Amazon is basically giving away Nintendo Switch games—they're up to 65 percent off!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get your game on—for a steal. (Photo: Amazon)

There’s been a spike in gaming over the last few months, mainly due to social distancing—and Amazon is pricing games to move. The retail giant is offering ridiculous savings on Nintendo Switch games (up to a whopping 65 percent), but the deals won’t last long.

We’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch game sales from Amazon. You’re sure to find something you’ll love—or maybe even re-discover a long-lost favorite.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Shop the best Nintendo Switch game sales below.

Save 63 percent on Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Amazon)

Since we’re all missing out on carnivals this year, we’re bringing the carnival to you. Game publisher 2K Games’ Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch—on sale for just $15, or $25 off at Amazon—will make you feel like you’re on the boardwalk with your pick of 20 classic carnival games to play. You can shoot basketballs, take down scary clowns, race drones, bowl and more. Plus, you can even win tickets and trade them in for prizes! Bring on the fried dough.

“Fun game—I made an in-home carnival for my boys during quarantine and set this up on the projector,” shared a delighted shopper and mother of two. “Made it feel like a real carnival. It's fun and competitive and you can play as teams. Good price for a fun game, and it's not hard to unlock levels.”

Save 40 percent on Just Dance 2021 for Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon is offering Just Dance 2021 for Nintendo Switch for just $30, down from $50. That’s a 40 percent savings!

Just Dance 2021 comes with 40 songs to get you moving—including “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Adore You” by Harry Styles and “Don't Start Now” by Dua Lipa. The game is designed for up to six players—quarantine fun for the whole family.

Story continues

“I have all the Just Dance games—and granted, I'm going a bit nutty with all this staying at home during the pandemic, but this game may be my favorite,” shared a stay-at-home dancer. “The songs are a great mix of genres, and the choreography has enough familiar moves to make the game comfortable to jump into, but it also has some new moves that I don't think I've seen in the other Just Dance games. And the backgrounds—wow—they are amazing. It's crazy to think how far the game has come over the years. Five stars for sure!”

Save nearly 40 percent on LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles on sale for just $20 (was $40). This action game, the LEGO version of the widely popular Pixar feature film The Incredibles, is packed with missions, boss battles and all-around excitement for the whole gang.

“Like all the LEGO games this is full of fun,” raved a happy gamer. “The game is [great] for young kids and still able to keep an adult’s attention.”

Save 40 percent on Borderlands Legendary Collection. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s time to join a mayhem-fueled thrill ride—at 40 percent off! In Borderlands Legendary Collection for Nintendo Switch, you’re tasked with stopping the Calypso twins from getting all the bandit clans together and claiming ultimate power in the galaxy. Travel through new worlds and collect a whole boatload of gadgets along the way.

This is the Legacy Edition, which includes all three games, DLC (downloadable content) packs with new missions and stories, and more loot and power-ups.

“The Borderlands series is spectacular. I've dreamed of it coming to Switch since the Switch first came out,” raved a gamer.

Save half on NBA 2K21. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon just knocked half off NBA 2K21 for Nintendo Switch—it’s down to just $30. The game features all 30 NBA teams and players, including Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, James Harden and Gordon Hayward.

NBA 2K21 has all the gameplay you want, from multi-player online to one-on-one (you versus the game itself). For the first time ever, it features WNBA teams as well, with players like Brittney Griner, Elena Delle Donne, Liz Cambag and Nneka Ogwumike. Right now, the price is right and it will put a smile on your face too!

“Bought the game for my son he's an avid 2K Madden kid. He opened it up and loved it been playing ever since Christmas. It made me glad to see his smiling face,” shared a delighted parent.

Want more? Check out other Nintendo Switch games on sale below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.