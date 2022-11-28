Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals—Only hours left on these price drops

Snag great deals on Nintendo switch consoles, games and accessories this Cyber Monday
It wouldn't be Cyber Monday without some massive deals on video games and Nintendo Switch fans will not be left behind. Our deal-hunting experts have tracked down the best best-of-web deals on the games and peripherals you're looking for.

The featured deal here—especially if you're new to Switch or gifting to a newbie—is a Nintendo Switch console bundled with Mario Kart 8 and three free months of Nintendo Switch Online. It's one of the Switch's most addictive games and a great opportunity to sample the Switch Online benefits, which include access to retro NES and SNES titles. If you're a fan of retro gaming, by the way, be sure to check out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

The 5 best deals

  1. Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 and 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership at Amazon for $299 (Save $101)

  2. PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at Amazon for $39.99 (Save $15)

  3. Splatoon 3 at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $15)

  4. Bayonetta 3 at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $15)

  5. SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card at Amazon for $15.99 (Save $19)

Amazon Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

Amazon Nintendo Switch deals for Cyber Monday include this Sandisk 128gb MicroSDXC Card
Walmart Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

This Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Console comes with Mario Kart 8 and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online
Best Buy Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

Sonic Frontiers for Nintendo Switch is on sale this Cyber Monday
