Nintendo Reveals Pastel Joy-Con Controllers

Nintendo is adding a little summer fun to its Switch Joy-Con controllers with new pastel shades.

The new controllers come in purple, green, pink and yellow – making cool additions or replacements to one's controller roster. Additionally, the controllers are equipped with the same "HD rumble" and motion control functions as previous offerings. The controllers are priced at $80 USD and are set to be released on Friday, June 30.

Just a few days ago, it was announced that the gaming hardware company 8BitDo created a kit that transforms Nintendo 64 controllers into wireless versions for the Nintendo Switch.

Keep your eyes peeled for the forthcoming release of the new summer-friendly Switch controllers.

