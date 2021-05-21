Nintendo just dropped the Switch Lite in a new blue color — here’s where to shop it
A year after launching a pink Switch Lite color for spring (and three months after the company released a Super Mario edition of the bigger Switch), Nintendo is back today with a new colorway for its benchmark family of consoles. Meet the new blue Nintendo Switch Lite, an extension of the colorful and fun line of the company's portable handheld consoles that are the smaller sibling to the versatile Switch.
Already available in candy-like colors of bright yellow, coral pink, sophisticated gray, and a summery turquoise, the Switch Lite's latest colorway, a purple-y blue, "gives you more options to express your personal gaming style wherever you choose to play," according to the company. As with any new Switch or Switch Lite launch, the blue color is expected to sell out in a flash from mass retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, where it retails for the same price as other colors at $199.
Where to buy the blue Nintendo Switch Lite
Amazon at amazon.com
Walmart at walmart.com
Target at target.com
Best Buy at bestbuy.com
For those who still don't have either the Switch or the Switch Lite, the latter is the more affordable option for players to enjoy all the games the Switch library has to offer. Though it doesn't have all the versatility of the $100-more Switch to shift between handheld or tabletop mode, it's lighter, smaller, and more easily portable, as well as a continuation of Nintendo's traditional emphasis on handheld devices.
The blue color launch coincides with the release of Miitopia, the latest Switch game from Nintendo's Mii universe that lets players go on a Super Mario Bros.-style adventure while incorporating the personalization features of Mii. As the trailer below shows, the game allows for a Sims-like experience with options to choose your Mii's personality and responses.
Another notable recent release by Nintendo is the latest Pokémon game, New Pokémon Snap, on April 30. As the sequel to the 1999 Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo 64 system, the game turns the player into a photographer in the Lental region who's tasked with researching Pokémons alongside new characters Professor Mirror, Rita, and Phil. Throughout their adventures, Gamers get to collect Pokémons by taking photos of the species they come across, and get graded by Professor Mirror on their images.
Both games, alongside the blue Nintendo Switch Lite, are available to shop today. Hurry and grab them below — especially the blue Switch Lite, before it gets snapped up.
Buy it! Nintendo Switch Lite in Blue, $199 at amazon.com, walmart.com, target.com, bestbuy.com
Buy it! Miitopia for Nintendo Switch, $49.88 at walmart.com
Buy it! New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch, $59.06 at amazon.com
