Nino Niederreiter leads Winnipeg Jets past Minnesota Wild 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Saturday.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Alex Iafallo also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 9-1-2 in its last 12 games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,325 at Canada Life Centre.

Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman scored for Minnesota, which had won four in a row.

Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves before being replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury to start the third period. Fleury stopped nine shots.

The Jets have held opponents to three goals or less in a franchise-record 24 consecutive outings and 30 games overall this season, which leads the NHL.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

The Associated Press