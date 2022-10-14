Ninja vs. Vitamix: Which Blender Is the Best?

Eva Bleyer
·8 min read
Photo credit: Hearst Owned
Photo credit: Hearst Owned


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

When it comes to the best blenders, Ninja and Vitamix are two of the most popular high-performance brands on the market. But if you're trying to figure out which manufacturer's blender to purchase for your own home, you're probably curious to know which comes out on top in terms of performance, ease of use and price.

In the Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances & Innovation Lab, our experts are well-versed in which blenders are the best of the best, having tested over 100 blenders in the past 20+ years, including various Ninja and Vitamix models. To determine how Ninja and Vitamix blenders compare head-to-head, we recently put one of each brand's most popular models through rigorous testing in our Lab. Read on for the results, but first a quick look at how each brand's blenders tend to differ overall.

Ninja vs. Vitamix at a glance:

Vitamix and Ninja each sell over eight different blender models, in varying sizes and with different included accessories, meaning there's a model available for every type of blending need. Both companies sell blenders with variable speeds and presets for everything from making smoothies to dips. But there are some key differences between the brands.

Ninja blenders

"My favorite thing about Ninja is the versatility," says Nicole Papantoniou, director of the Kitchen Appliances & Innovation Lab. "Ninja offers blenders of all different sizes and types so you can buy the one that works best for you."

  • Ninja blenders are a fixture in many home kitchens.

  • Ninja blenders are affordable, at $240 max.

  • Most Ninja blenders feature removable sharp blade assemblies which make them easier to clean, but require extra care since the blade assembly does not lock in place and could potentially fall out of the blender jar if it is turned upside down.

  • Ninja makes all types of small-size blending cups as well as personal blenders.

Vitamix blenders

"I like the heft of Vitamix blenders and knowing I can put almost anything in them and get good results," says Papantoniou.

  • Vitamix blenders are especially popular with professional chefs.

  • Vitamix blenders can cost as much as $650.

  • Vitamix blenders are constructed with strong, built-in aircraft-grade blade assemblies that stay in place, but it can be difficult to clean underneath the blades without a bottle brush.

  • Vitamix blenders primarily feature large blender jars, but you can purchase a personal-size Self-Detect Blending Cup for some models. This technology allows the blender to recognize the smaller cup size and automatically adjusts blend settings.

How we tested Ninja vs. Vitamix blenders:

To determine how Ninja and Vitamix blenders stack up against each other, we selected one of each brand's models with similar sizing and controls that have performed well in past Lab tests. The Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender & Processor System and the Vitamix Ascent Series A3500 are both sleek models that we know offer strong performance and ease of use, but how do they compare against each other? Let's break it down.

To mimic how someone would typically use a blender at home, we made strawberry kale smoothies, vanilla milkshakes, frozen margaritas and broccoli-leek soup in each blender.

Take note that both of these blenders are equipped to blend hot ingredients — a blender must have vents in order to safely blend hot ingredients, and you should avoid blending hot liquids in any personal blending cups, since it could potentially cause burns upon opening the lid.

During testing, we weighed all liquids post-blending and strained them through a mesh sieve to evaluate whether or not the ingredients were fully blended and that each grind or puree was uniform. We also evaluated how well each blender could handle hard ingredients by grinding coffee beans, frozen strawberries and ice cubes separately. We also evaluated the owner’s manuals and the noise level while operating, as well as the ease of assembly, use and cleaning.

Here our results of our head-to-head comparisons:

✔️ Strawberry kale smoothie:

  • Ninja SS351 : The resulting smoothie had a good consistency, but a slight grainy texture. Some bigger pieces of strawberry and kale were pushed up to the top of the blender and therefore were never blended, and so did not go through the sieve.

  • Vitamix A3500 : The resulting smoothie had a silky smooth consistency with zero flecks of kale visible; it went completely through the sieve.

Photo credit: Good Housekeeping/Eva Bleyer
Photo credit: Good Housekeeping/Eva Bleyer

✔️Frozen margarita:

  • Ninja SS351 : This produced a thick and smooth margarita without any large pieces of ice remaining, though there was a little grit left over from the super fine sugar used in the recipe. This margarita didn't fully go through the sieve because of its thick, fluffy consistency.

  • Vitamix A3500 : This blender produced a creamy and fluffy margarita with no grit, meaning all sugar dissolved completely. The final result was restaurant-quality, but it also didn't go through the sieve because of its thick consistency.

Photo credit: Good Housekeeping/Eva Bleyer
Photo credit: Good Housekeeping/Eva Bleyer

✔️ Vanilla milkshake:

  • Ninja SS351: The Ninja produced a thick and frothy milkshake. While it was not perfectly smooth in consistency, there was zero curdling or separation.

  • Vitamix A3500: The Vitamix made a creamy milkshake with no lumps or clumps of ice cream.

✔️ Whole coffee beans:

  • Ninja SS351: After grinding for one minute on the highest setting, some coffee beans remained underneath the blade, unground. While the resulting grind was coarser than the Vitamix's results, 90% of the Ninja's ground coffee passed through the sieve.

  • Vitamix A3500: After grinding for 30 seconds on the highest setting, the coffee was ground very finely and everything passed through the sieve. No coffee beans got stuck, but we did have to dig near the blades to get the finer grind at the bottom to come out of the blender. The resulting espresso-style grind was very fine and did clump together a lot before passing through the sieve.

    Photo credit: Good Housekeeping/Eva Bleyer
    Photo credit: Good Housekeeping/Eva Bleyer

✔️ Broccoli-leek soup:

  • Ninja SS351: Some bigger pieces did fly to the top of the blender and never made their way down into the blades, similar to our smoothie. Still, the pureed soup passed through the sieve easily; while the result was smooth and creamy, it still retained some pleasant texture.

  • Vitamix A3500: After using the 5:45 minute soup preset on this blender, the soup was almost liquified with bright green color and a very frothy, velvety body. While the results went completely through the sieve, it did not taste good. It reminded our testers more of green juice than soup; to avoid this, we would recommend blending the ingredients on high for one minute instead of using the soup preset.

Photo credit: Good Housekeeping/Eva Bleyer
Photo credit: Good Housekeeping/Eva Bleyer

✔️ Ease of use:

  • Ninja SS351: This was an easy-to-assemble blender with a blender jar that quickly locked into place. The blade was easy to put on, though very sharp to handle and clean. Markings on the blender jar were easy to read, even when the blender was filled. The blender controls were intuitive and easy to read thanks to the backlit controls. The suction cups on the bottom of the blender base also ensures that the blender stays put no matter how fast it is blending tough ingredients.

  • Vitamix A3500: We appreciated the LED screen with simple push-button presets and the ability to choose different speeds with the turn of the dial. The blender jar easily sat on top of the base, and thanks to the completely clear blender jar and lid, we could closely monitor the blending process. There is a cleaning function on this model that works well for some ingredients, but with ingredients like sticky peanut butter you have to soak the blender with soap and hot water and scrub it a little yourself.

The bottom line: Ninja or Vitamix?

Across our tests, the resulting scores were surprisingly similar: Ninja and Vitamix both make high-quality, high-performance blenders that are very versatile. While the Vitamix produced blended liquids that were, overall, slightly better, those results came at a higher price point. Given that Ninja's blender performed well across our tests and is more affordable, budget may be the deciding factor for you. In the end, we think you can't go wrong with purchasing either one of these blenders. But bottom line, here's what we determined in our test:

  • Best Overall: The Vitamix A3500 grinds, purees and blends like a champ, creating super-smooth smoothies, fluffy frozen margaritas and creamy milkshakes quickly. It will also likely remain on your kitchen counter for 10+ years, thanks to its full warranty.

  • Best Value: At less than $250, the Ninja SS351 blender features a larger blending jar (at 72 ounces) and includes more accessories, like a dough blade and personal blending cups. It also churned out a great frozen margarita and superior broccoli-leek soup.

Why trust Good Housekeeping?

Eva Bleyer has professionally tested all kinds of kitchen equipment, from oven ranges to juicers to kitchen scales to blenders. In fact, in the past year alone, Eva has rigorously testing over 30 blenders in the Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances & Innovation Lab. As a trained chef with a background in health-supportive cooking, she also has years of experience using blenders to make everything from cashew cream sauce to roasted beet hummus.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    CALGARY — Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada. A spokesman says the Speed Skating Canada board of directors decided that it "was in the best interest" of the federation that Auch no longer serve in the role. A reason for the departure was not provided. Auch, a three-time Olympic medallist in long-track speedskating, spent more than five years in the position. She had previously served as president and vice-president of Speed Skating Canada. Auch, 56, was inducted

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

    It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m