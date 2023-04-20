The Ninja Speedi is the best air fryer we've ever tested—here's why we love it

The Ninja Speedi is the best air fryer we've ever tested.

The ever-enduring air fryer trend has gone from an obsessive craze to an essential kitchen mainstay. If you still haven't given in and purchased one yet (or your OG is on the fritz), let us be the ones to provide a strong recommendation.

After testing over a dozen of the most popular air fryers on the market, we found the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer to outperform them all as the best air fryer.

Although this machine excels at producing impressively crispy foods, that's not all it can do. It's also a multicooker that boasts 12 cooking settings to deliver on a variety of recipes—and it does it all with impressive speed.

If you're ready to make room in your kitchen for a new appliance that will level up your weeknight meals, we recommend plunging for this workhorse.

$199 at Amazon

Why we love the Ninja Speedi

The Ninja Speedi offers a variety of cooking functions and can perform them quickly.

We put this machine through several rounds of science-backed testing before giving it our glowing stamp of approval.

We took the Speedi function by function, first gauging its air frying performance with both frozen and fresh French fries and chicken nuggets. Batch after batch, it blew us away.

Our product reviewer—who has been testing a variety of air fryers for several years—had never seen such even and crispy results.

We then tested its other functions, broiling chicken breasts, steaming broccoli, searing steaks and baking banana bread to round out all 12 functions. Most results wowed us. Meat broiled quickly and beautifully, and vegetables steamed to tender perfection.

We tested out the Ninja Speedi with over a dozen different recipes.

The Speedi Meal function was one of our favorite features, because it allows for cooking entire meals—grains, protein and veg—all at once in record time. (We had a full meatloaf dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes!) The machine comes with a handy recipe book.

Perhaps best of all? The Speedi is a breeze to clean, thanks to the dishwasher-safe cooking pot, crisper tray and condenser tray. Post-dinner cleanup will be just as easy as prepping a Speedi meal.

Although you'll need to make space on your counter or in your cabinets for this boxy appliance, its impressive versatility and exceptional cooking results make that task well worth it.

