Ninja launches the Foodi FlexDrawer – their largest air fryer yet

Whether you're after a healthier meal or looking to save money on your energy bills, there are plenty of reasons to cook in an air fryer. But if you're using yours to prepare dishes for big gatherings, it can be a struggle to fit them all into one appliance. Enter the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer: the brand's largest air fryer to date.

With the space to cook delicious meals for up to eight people – 10.4L to be precise – the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer might just be your answer to big batch cooking.

Perfect for rustling up larger meals that you'd usually make in the oven, you can cook in the two independent cooking zones with Ninja's signature Dual Zone Technology, or remove the divider to cook in the extra-large MegaZone drawer.

Working up to 65 per cent faster than fan ovens, the FlexDrawer can air fry up to 2kg of chicken in a single zone in just 28 minutes. By simply removing the divider, the extra-large drawer can cook bigger dishes, such as 2kg of pork loin and root veg, in as little as 42 minutes.

Like other Ninja models, you can cook with various different functions, such as air fry, max crisp, bake, roast and dehydrate – all while using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods.



The best part? The Foodi FlexDrawer can help you save money, with Ninja suggesting it uses up to 45 per cent less energy than a conventional oven. Saving money on energy bills and cooking delicious meals for the whole family? We're sold!

Get yours now for £269.99 at Ninja Kitchen, Amazon, Argos or John Lewis.

