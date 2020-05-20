Ninety One posts drop in assets under management during market volatility

(Reuters) - Asset manager Ninety One Plc <N91.L>, in its first set of results as a listed company, reported a 7% drop in assets under management (AUM) as the coronavirus crisis pummelled global financial markets.

AUM dropped to 103.4 billion pounds at the end of fiscal 2020 ended March 31 from 111.4 billion pounds a year earlier.

Asset managers all over the world have posted a plunge in AUMs as investors take a risk-off approach in light of an impending recession after economies came to a screeching halt during lockdowns to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The company said short-term investment performance was hurt by the extreme market correction in March this year.

"After markets were hit by the COVID-19 correction in March 2020, the situation deteriorated to the point where our aggregate performance looked decidedly average over one and three years," the company said.

"Value strategies had a particularly tough time."

Ninety One, which demerged from parent Investec, has been focussing on making sure its funds have sufficient liquidity in volatile markets, its Chief Executive Hendrik du Toit said in March.







(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)