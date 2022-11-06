Nineteen dead after passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

Nineteen people have reportedly died after a passenger plane made a crash landing into Lake Victoria while attempting to reach a nearby airport in Tanzania.

The Precision Air flight carrying 43 passengers came down on Sunday.

Over 20 people were rescued from the plane, the airline said in a statement. The state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) initially confirmed three people were dead.

The death toll had risen to 19 by about 3pm on Sunday, UK time.

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwae told reporters in Bukoba: “All Tanzanians join you in mourning these 19 people…who have lost their lives.”

Flight PW494, which departed from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, "crash landed" into the lake as it was approaching the lakeside city of Bukoba, Precision Air said.

The cause was not immediately clear, but TBC said the incident took place amid storms and heavy rains.

A witness told the broadcaster he saw the plane flying unsteadily as it approached the airport in poor visibility conditions, saying it took a turn for the airport but missed and went into the lake.

Video and pictures circulating on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged, with only its green and brown-coloured tail visible above the water line of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake.

Rescue boats were deployed, and emergency workers were continuing to pull trapped passengers from the plane, TBC reported.

Rescue workers were in touch with the pilots in the cockpit and were attempting to pull the plane from the lake, Albert Chalamila, the chief administrator of Tanzania's Kagera region, told reporters.

TBC footage showed scores of residents standing along the shoreline and others wading into the shallow waters, as rescuers carried on with their efforts.

Precision Air, Tanzania's largest privately owned airline, identified the aircraft as an ATR-48.

"We have managed to save quite a number of people," Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

"When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water," he said.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the rescue operation continued.

"I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air's plane," she tweeted. "Let's be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us."