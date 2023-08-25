Niners reportedly trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys after former 3rd overall pick misses out on backup duties

Trey Lance was a massive bust for the Niners. Could he be something for the Cowboys? (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Trey Lance has a new team after the San Francisco 49ers selected Sam Darnold over him to back up starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring Lance in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cowboys will reportedly cover all of Lance's $940,000 salary for this season and $5.3 million for next year, while also making the decision on his fifth-year option for 2025.

This article will be updated with more information.