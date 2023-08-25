Niners reportedly trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys after former 3rd overall pick misses out on backup duties

Jack Baer
·Staff writer
·1 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Trey Lance was a massive bust for the Niners. Could he be something for the Cowboys? (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Trey Lance has a new team after the San Francisco 49ers selected Sam Darnold over him to back up starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring Lance in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cowboys will reportedly cover all of Lance's $940,000 salary for this season and $5.3 million for next year, while also making the decision on his fifth-year option for 2025.

This article will be updated with more information.