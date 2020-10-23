Nine weeks of bloodshed: how brutal policing of Kenya's Covid curfew left 15 dead

A nervous energy filled downtown Mombasa on the afternoon of 27 March. It was the first day of Kenya’s dusk-to-dawn curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19, and baton-wielding police were patrolling the streets of the coastal city as people rushed to get home. Confrontation was expected. Kenya’s police have a reputation for being heavy-handed even without the excuse of enforcing a nationwide curfew. But no one anticipated the brutality that was about to take place.

The centre of the violence was the Likoni ferry terminal. Huge crowds had built up as commuters tried to get on ferries which were running at lower capacity due to new social distancing rules. Suddenly, hordes of police officers in riot gear appeared. They threw teargas into the crowds, lashing out at innocent men, women and children and forcing them to the ground. Dozens were made to lie on top of one another while others sat choking, vomiting and rubbing their burning eyes.

In the following months, police unleashed a torrent of violence on Kenya. At least 15 people were killed by officers during the first nine weeks of curfew alone, according to Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). At least six additional deaths are also being investigated by the IPOA, as well as allegations of shootings, robbery, harassment and sexual assault by police officers.

Amnesty International Kenya said that the Covid-19 pandemic provided “the perfect storm for indiscriminate mass violence” by the police.

“There is a pervasive culture of impunity among [police] service members who rely on systemic corruption, a lack of accountability and the limited capacity of oversight bodies to avoid justice,” says Demas Kiprono, campaign manager for safety and dignity at Amnesty International Kenya.

Now, Amnesty International Kenya is one of four rights groups – along with Haki Africa, Kituo Cha Sheria and International Justice Mission Kenya (IJMK) – who are attempting to hold the police to account for the bloodshed on the streets. They have collectively launched a lawsuit against the police, calling for compensation from the government and an end to impunity for acts of violence inflicted upon the civilian population.

Heavily armed police officers patrol in Eastleigh, Nairobi, in May. Photograph: Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images

“We hope … to see police held to account for misconduct and for this accountability to create a deterrent that stops the problem for good,” says Benson Shamala, director of IJMK. “As it is, the problem of police killings and violence is a recurrent issue that sees too many lives torn apart.”

When Covid-19 began, guys were jumping in the river, people got hit by cars running away from the police Boniface Mwangi, rights activist

Among those families seeking justice is Hussein Moyo, whose 13-year-old son was shot in late March at his home in Kiamaiko, one of the poorest neighbourhoods in Nairobi. Yassin Moyo was reportedly standing on a balcony with his siblings watching police enforce the curfew when officer Duncan Ndiema took out his pistol and fired into the air, hitting the boy in the stomach. He died on the way to hospital. Following a public outcry, Ndiema was charged with Moyo’s murder in June and released on bail the following month.

A mural dedicated to Yassin Moyo in the Nairobi slums. The 13-year-old was shot when police officer Duncan Ndiema fired his gun in the air. Photograph: Khalil Senosi/AP

“Covid-19 is the unseen killer but the police are the seen killers,” says rights activist Boniface Mwangi. “We don’t see the police as our protector, we see the police as our abuser.”

