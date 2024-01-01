Nine ways to be more positive in 2024

Children’s charity Go Beyond, which provides free residential breaks for vulnerable children, encourages gratitude for kindness shown to each other

New Year’s Eve may be the traditional marker for self-reflection and making plans for the future, but can you harness that magic at any time?

Having lived through the pandemic to now face the cost-of-living crisis and global insecurity, is it any wonder our positivity is at risk? One in four people experiences some sort of mental health challenge every year in the UK.

And the benefits of positivity are far-reaching, including reduced stress, increased motivation, more energy, a stronger immune system, and better relationships. So, don’t wait until January 1 to start working on it – follow these tips to be more positive in 2024.

1. Start the day with intentions

Starting the day with positive intentions encourages our brains to filter out negative thoughts and energy. Incorporate them into habits you already have, such as brushing your teeth. Give yourself a high-five in the mirror or tell yourself, “I love you”. The benefits will soon outweigh any initial silliness you may feel.

“Intentions can also be bolstered by writing down what you want to achieve,” suggests Ali McDowall, co-founder of The Positive Planner. “Place your journal and a pen by the kettle in the morning. Work to your advantage.”

2. Practise gratitude

Regular gratitude practice can help rewire our brain to look for the positive. Take note of three things you are grateful for every evening, and don’t limit it to things you own.

“Focus on your own qualities; what you value in yourself,” says psychotherapist John-Paul Davies.

Children’s charity Go Beyond, which provides free residential breaks for vulnerable children, encourages gratitude for kindness shown to each other by voting for a Star of the Day.

It’s a nice opportunity to reflect on the day and build positive relationships with each other,” says Claire Menear, a break leader at Go Beyond. “That feeling of positivity becomes contagious.”

3. Go on a good news diet

Whether it’s an update on the cost-of-living-crisis or comparing yourself to an old friend’s ‘perfect life’ on Instagram, what we see and hear has an effect on our outlook on life.

“Be conscious about what you are exposing yourself to,” says Davies. “Discriminate and notice the effect it has on your body.”

Upset by the latest news report? Ground yourself with some calming breaths and check in on your gratitude lists.

“Use social media to connect with people who are nurturing and supportive and can therefore provide positive dopamine and oxytocin hits,” adds Davies.

4. Work on your vagus nerve

Our vagus nerve, which runs from our abdomen to our brains, is central to regulating our nervous system, and can work wonders on boosting a positive mental attitude.

“By practising vagal toning, you can bring yourself out of a stressed state and get to a place of positivity,” explains nutritionist and health coach Le’Nise Brothers.

And you don’t have to subject yourself to the shocking facial ice baths currently trending on social media either.

“Simple things like humming and sighing can do your system a lot of good,” reassures Brothers. “Singing or massaging the back of your head also works just as well.”

5. Get creative

Being creative not only grounds us in the present, it can also serve as an outlet for any negative feelings in a productive way.

“Creative pursuits can put your body and brain into a calm and aligned place,” says Davies, who highlights that creative habits such as painting or pottery are also not seasonally dependent like more physical pursuits, such as running.

McDowall agrees. “We talk about mind, body and soul as a way of holistic care and making sure all three are nourished. One way your soul is nourished is by being creative.”

6. Look after your gut

Our body makes 60 to 70 per cent of its serotonin, aka the happy hormone, in the gut so it makes sense that we look after it.

Add extra vegetables to your daily diet, and make sure to get enough fibre and healthy fats. Fermented foods are also great for gut support. With supplements, look for Ashwagandha, Siberian ginseng, and magnesium, specifically magnesium glycinate.

“Magnesium is a really nice all-rounder to help mental health and increase positivity,” explains Brothers. “And 75 per cent of us are deficient in it.

“Remember that food is not just fuel. Use eating times to reconnect with family or friends. It’s another opportunity to be present.”

7. Practise good sleep hygiene

When we lose sleep, negative emotions can become dominant. And what we do last thing at night also affects the type of sleep we get.

Along with practical rules such as keeping your room dark and at a comfortable 16C to 20C, journalling just before turning off the lights helps spark positivity.

“Journalling turns your reflective mind on a little bit more,” explains McDowall, “instead of doom scrolling and staying in the negative.”

If your phone is your alarm and you need it within reach, put time restrictions on apps and screen time.

“This is about self-coaching and having awareness around our own consumption,” says McDowall.

8. Move

It’s long been known that exercise stimulates endorphins that make us happier, but you don’t have to become a triathlete to increase positive energy.

“It can be a warm or cold shower, applying hand cream, a hug, holding hands,” says Davies. “You can tell your mind that you are safe by making your body feel safe, which will also help you to think more positively.”

At Go Beyond, the children connect with nature on woodland walks. “They get so much out of building dens and working with natural materials,” explains Menear.

“A 30-minute walk is proven to help elevate a positive mindset,” adds McDowall. “Notice the beauty around you. Everything has a part to play in wellbeing.”

9. Avoid toxic positivity

To truly sustain your positive outlook in 2024, you must accept that you cannot be positive all the time.

“We use the weather analogy,” explains McDowall. “Weather changes every single day, moment to moment, hour to hour, and the same can be true of your moods.

“Understand your own needs and that you are human with light and shade.”

Avoid clichéd outlooks such as ‘good vibes only’ and embrace the ups and downs, and you will find you are naturally drawn to a positive outlook without forcing it.

Go Beyond is one of four charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Race Against Dementia, the RAF Benevolent Fund and Marie Curie. To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2023appeal or call 0151 284 1927

