Nine ways to know you’re in a pre-Christmas crisis

Stuck on yule: does Nigella's consummate Christmas make yours seem paltry? - Jay Brooks

It starts with the BBC’s Christmas Supermarket Taste Test, closely followed by news about the December Ocado slots being open for booking… and, whoosh: we’re off!

Down the tunnel of Pre-Christmas Anxiety from which we will emerge with a too-many-parties puffy face, a too-many-blow-dries toasted hair and a hollow bank account in almost exactly two months’ time.

Yes, it’s Christmas in eight weeks, and if that thought hasn’t put the Pre-Christmas Crisis on you, then don’t bother to read on, you’re fine.

Otherwise, here are a few of the worries that are going to be coming at you thick and fast in the next couple of weeks:

Should we do Sober November?

Meant to do Sober October, missed the moment… so should we start on Wednesday? How about sober weekdays, apart from Friday, and always say no to the cocktail, no matter how small and pretty? Is giving a cocktail shaker and martini glasses to the godchildren a bit Cruella de Vil?

Should we be starting to buy presents here and there, so that by December we have only His to get?

Or does that lead to second-tier present issues (when you realise in a month’s time that there’s much better stuff out there, so you end up spending double)? What’s the absolute minimum spend?

Can we make the whole thing easier, or is that harder in the end?

Remember lockdown, when we had beef and some brandy snaps and no one even missed the stilton or the nuts or the three kinds of stuffing? What if we slimmed it down and then focused more on watching no longer acceptable James Bonds?

Do we need a flu jab? What about flu and Covid on the same day?

Someone we know spent the whole weekend in bed after their “double”, but it might have been something they picked up on easyJet. Meanwhile, why can’t we take a Berocca every morning, like Nigella? Is it the vitamin Bs or Ds we should be maxing out? Must not get the extra extra bad flu thing. Very worried about that.

Do we need a new sofa?

Obviously mad when just about to shell out for all the Christmas stuff (breathe breathe), but this is the time when our thoughts turn to what our house will look like in the cold light of Christmas Day in the eyes of our toughest audience (extended family who think we’re idle). Also, do we need to paint the downstairs bathroom? Should we re-silicone the shower? It’s probably the black bits around the edges that really give the whole place the air of a scary basement.

Story continues

Do we need some red lipstick?

Feels like we should be aiming to be a bit more Sienna in the M&S ad (cosy coat, bare legs) and a bit less make-up-free with specs and a cold sore.

Sienna Miller for M&S: potential Christmas goals

Should we book a romantic weekend away in a twinkly pub in the Cotswolds?

Don’t particularly want to, especially as it would involve spending the presents’ budget, but feel slightly under pressure to have a romantic fireside getaway wearing snug jumpers and tight jeans. Also would be nice to have a bath in a roll-top bath with a view of cows.

Is it worth getting some Christmas Day stuff early?

Will it help ease the low-level fretting or will it just lead to making lists in order to keep track? Thinking of crackers. Easy to get. Take up lots of room when doing the actual Christmas shop. But if crackers, why not cake? And pudding? Then you’re into The List.

Should we avoid all pre-Christmas recipes?

Because if you know how to make roast potatoes and coleslaw, no good can come of turning it into an uncharted, find-the-ingredients-if-you-can challenge. Don’t half-cook the potatoes the night before in light venison stock with a hint of fennel seeds or you’ll finish yourself off.

