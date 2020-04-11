Nine ways to boost your broadband speed during lockdown

Is your home broadband groaning under the strain of everyone being stuck in the house and glued to their tablets, phones, laptops, smart TVs and so on?

With more families using the same connection, and devices working flat out, many will be contending with a slow service, glitches and outages. But there are things you can do to relieve the pressure.

First, ask your existing provider whether it can upgrade you to a faster fibre package without any loss of service, or the need for an engineer visit. This will largely depend on what’s available in your area, but in many cases it should be possible.

Then look at the small things that can make a difference. For example, did you know that a microwave oven can interfere with your wifi signal? It might sound like an urban myth, but Ofcom advises: “Don’t use the microwave when you’re making video calls, watching HD videos or doing something important online.”

The UK’s telecoms regulator told Guardian Money this advice specifically related to using a microwave, rather than its mere presence. However, some families have been going further and switching it off.

Ofcom has launched Stay Connected, an information campaign to help consumers get the speeds and reception they need.

Here are some of the things you can do, from simple tips to gadgets that can bolster your signal:

Run a quick speed test

Find out what speed you are actually getting. Ofcom’s official mobile and broadband checker, is free. Popular alternatives include Speedtest.net and Netflix’s Fast speed checker, both for Android and iOS.

Reduce the pressure on your connection

One of the problems is that there will often be lots of devices attached to wifi at the same time. Tablets and smartphones often work in the background, so try switching off wifi reception when you are not using them. With a laptop, make sure as few applications as possible are connected to the internet, says Rory Stoves, at the comparison site Uswitch. And you might want to stagger when people are online.

Keep your router away from other devices

Cordless phones, baby monitors, halogen lamps, dimmer switches, stereos and computer speakers, TVs and monitors can all affect your wifi if they are too close to your router, says the regulator.

Also, place your router on a table or shelf rather than on the floor – and reboot it if you haven’t done so for a while. “Make sure it is in a place where you’re going to be accessing the internet most often,” Stoves says.

Get a new router

If you have had your router for a few years, you might be able to get an updated one that has more powerful wifi. Check with your broadband provider but it may involve resigning a contract.

If your provider can’t help, consider replacing your router with a third-party one. Prices start at about £70, rising to £150 for more powerful ones.

Wired rather than wireless

You could try using an ethernet cable to connect your computer directly to your router , which should give you a faster, more reliable connection, and can be picked up for as little as £1.

They have a “cat” number – the higher the number, the greater the maximum transmission speed and bandwidth. The latest high-spec ones are cat 8, though many people will not need one that fast. However, aim for at least cat 5.

This is a complex and jargon-filled world. However, Guardian Money looked at ethernet cables in June 2019, and the websites Digital Trends and TheTechLounge have published March 2020 guides on the best available.

Make use of the free help offered by many broadband providers

Some companies offer tools that could make life easier. Virgin Media’s Connect app lets customers check their wifi signal strength, pause wifi to certain devices and reboot their hub.

Gadgets and gizmos

There are lots of kit out there that can give your wifi a lift. Typically, a wifi booster (or wifi extender) – a smallish device you simply plug in – amplifies your signal. They are a good solution for bigger properties where you can plug them into the parts of the house that you struggle to get a decent signal, says Uswitch.

If the Virgin Media Connect app finds any of these blackspots, it may try to sell you a booster for a typical extra £3 a month. Be aware, however, you can get a decent one for about £15.

A pricier one that has been praised for its ease of use is the Netgear Nighthawk X4S tri-band wifi range extender. Unlike some, this keeps the same wifi name and password that you already have. But at £110-plus, it’s not cheap.

Down your streaming

Turn off HD streaming if you are streaming a lot, says Stoves. With Netflix, for example, you can log in to its website, and under My Profile, select Playback Settings, and then change the data usage setting.

What about switching provider?

Many people in Britain are getting a poor service from their broadband provider and/or are overpaying. Under normal circumstances, many would be advised to consider switching, but the UK authorities are – understandably – not keen to encourage large numbers to switch right now because of the pressure on the networks and a wish to prioritise essential work, such as connecting up the new Nightingale coronavirus hospitals.

The consumer group Which? was going to issue a press release in late March revealing the findings of its survey of internet service providers, but it has been delayed as it does not want to create a situation where lots of people are trying to switch because their provider has not scored particularly well.

Ofcom says owing to these pressures, it may not be possible to switch at the moment. However, if you still want to, it is worth asking whether it is possible.

Home visits by engineers have been halted temporarily, except for vulnerable customers, but if you have a superfast “fibre to the cabinet” connection, which millions do, then switching is electronic.

Zen Internet says it came top of the latest Which? survey, with an 84% score, while the big four that dominate the market – BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media – scored 50-60%.

Richard Tang, Zen’s founder and chairman, says switching takes 10 working days. It tends to happen overnight or very early in the morning, and typically people will not notice any impact, but there can be up to 30 minutes downtime.

Tang says in recent weeks the company has had an increase in new customers, some of whom have been buying services for their elderly parents.