Nine things you might have missed in the Beckham documentary

Beckham: you will watch it all, even if you don’t want to

It’s possible you have already been made aware, but in case we have any 45-second-old babies reading, or recent coma departees, or perhaps that man who was trapped in a cave in Turkey for days, there is a documentary series newly available for streaming on Netflix all about the career of David Beckham. It is called Beckham, and it’s very good.

Over almost 300 minutes, Beckham doesn’t cover absolutely everything in the life and times of Goldenballs – I could have done with an extra episode on how he was apparently going to star opposite Steve Martin in the Noughties remake of The Pink Panther, or those leaked emails – but it gives it a good go.

The Class of ’92, meeting Posh, the Treble, the red card, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), the free kick, the pants, the boot, the mohican, Madrid, nipping to the loos, LA, Tom Cruise, Milan, Paris, Miami, his barbecue marquee. All the big themes are there, discussed by all the big names, and edited ingeniously. You will watch it all, even if you don’t want to, and especially if you make a show of telling people you won’t. But with so much in it, it’s important to have somebody point out some key, potentially missable details. I am that person. Let us go then.

1. The personalised beekeeping overalls

There’s been a monumental amount of buzz around this series and here, right out of the traps in episode one, we meet David Beckham’s bees. Do you think they know they’re making honey for the two-time runner-up for Fifa World Player of the Year? Do you think they’re aware that the man behind the mask, stealing their honey and gifting it to King Charles, is the 2015 People magazine World’s Sexiest Man?

Are the bees aware of just how famous their keeper is? - RUBA

Do you think they look to their queen, a female to whom they are pheremonally enslaved, then look to the slight-but-muscular outline of their apiarist keeper, inhale his David Beckham Instinct Eau de Toilette spray odour, and ask themselves why they are feeling so… seduced by his aura?

Well, to ensure they know exactly who’s in the suit, and because he never misses a merchandising opportunity, David’s beekeeping overalls are bespoke, personalised with “DB”. This stands, we must presume, for “Da Beekeeper”. In previous years, he has shared photographs of him and his children all checking for honey together. David is the only one with a personalised suit. When your progeny are becoming brands themselves, this is the kind of thing you need to do to stay on top. Any queen bee could tell you that.

2. Superb product placement for Polo

As has been the case in any media appearance containing the pair of them for the past quarter of a century, Victoria is the real charisma in the Beckham show. Every time she pops up, it’s with a faster quip, or a more endearing anecdote, or a more pressed white shirt than any other talking head. And there are a lot of them.

Moments when she interrupts, or is interrupted by, David are sweet to the point of verging on suspiciously sweet, but the best story she tells is of sitting in the stands watching Manchester United shortly after David’s infamous red card. The public weren’t his biggest fans at the time. They chanted about him, then they chanted about her.

“There was one song, which she’ll kill me for singing…” David begins, tentatively. A quick cut to Victoria. “‘Posh Spice takes it up the a- - -’ Excuse my language, not very ladylike,” she says. The entire stadium sang it at her. “It’s embarrassing, it’s hurtful,” she continues, “I remember sitting down and the lady next to me, she turned to me, she didn’t know what to say, she said: ‘Do you want a Polo?’ Do I want a Polo?!”

Victoria always manages to one-up David on the charisma front - RUBA

I have checked: in the past, David has signed commercial deals with Doritos, Burger King, Pepsi and healthy fish fingers, but never Polo mints. This means they are extraordinarily fortunate to have won a mention on Netflix by a Beckham, and ought to capitalise post-haste. Such as with an advertising campaign.

“When you’re sitting uncomfortably as 75,000 rabid football fans are insisting you enjoy anal sex, only a Polo will do,” the soothing pay-off, read by someone nice like Alexander Armstrong, could go. Then, of course: “Polo: the mint with the hole.”

3. Where is Gary Neville?

Try and keep up, I dare you. One of the most impressive things about Beckham is not just the sheer range and number of talking heads included, but the sheer range and number of places those talking heads talk from.

David himself is usually on a sofa in some knitwear; Rio Ferdinand is, for some reason, in an empty cocktail bar; Sir Alex Ferguson is in the dark; Anna Wintour may have only granted four minutes of her time for one question, as she looks like she’s just in her office; Fabio Capello is on a lake, then by a lake; Steve Bruce is in his modest-looking kitchen; Paul Scholes looks like he’s in the loading bay of a Wickes; Figo is in some sort of chapel-themed restaurant; Roberto Carlos is on a balcony; the journalists are in their hovels; Landon Donovan is, I think, in a morgue.

Even Roy Keane makes an appearance - Netflix

And then there’s Neville, who you could be forgiven for thinking is in on a joke that means he will appear in an entirely different place every time he appears. We meet him doing a fairly normal piece to camera, but suddenly he’s in a gilet in Manchester, being bullied by locals.

Then he’s leaning against a wall in what might be a plush corridor but looks a bit like the stairwell of an NCP car park. Then he’s at a desk, surrounded by books, as if just caught boning-up for his mocks. By the end, he’s been driven to whisky, pronouncing on Beckham’s Paris move in a hoodie, an empty tumbler before him, in some kind of cellar.

I feel certain that, had the documentary carried on for another four hours, we’d have seen Neville talking about what it was like to play in front of the Kop while riding Nemesis Inferno at Thorpe Park; then Neville discussing David’s Qatar work in the metaverse; then Neville analysing Brooklyn’s wedding while smoking a cigar on the bridge of the Ever Given container ship; then Neville wondering aloud who will take over from the Glazer family as he has a fish pedicure on the Khaosan Road in Bangkok, and then, and then… Sit still Gary.

4. Brand Fiona Bruce: burnished at last

This is a series which, intentionally or not (intentionally, definitely intentionally), leaves the viewer fully aware of just how well David has aged. “I’m ageing gracefully,” he said in his Telegraph Magazine interview accompanying the release. And he is, he is. We can see that.

But the other thing we’re left fully aware of is just how well everybody around him has aged, too. I will not rank them on this count, other than to say that Fiona Bruce looks the same in a clip from 2001 as she does in a clip from 2014, and also the same in an advert I just saw for this week’s Question Time.

A lot of ink has been, and will be, spilled dicing up the beauty regimes and wardrobes of those featured in these documentaries. They have designer labels and command Vogue covers, but via two blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos, Bruce quietly reigns over all of them.

Did she find a portrait of herself on Antiques Roadshow and sell her soul to keep it in the attic? There’s a question for the audience in Sale tonight.

5. Were the Galácticos really postmen?

If not, why was the off-duty uniform of Real Madrid’s first team – baggy, short-sleeved button-up blue shirts and dark trousers – so close to that of Royal Mail workers? Who wore it first? Nowhere is this addressed, which seems an oversight.

6. Why is everybody turning around, David?

In so many anecdotes through the 14 hours of interviews David completed for the series, somebody either “turns around” to tell him something, or he’s “turning around” to say something to them. Fellow players, members of his family, even Tom Cruise – who first appears in the stands in Madrid looking like North America’s premier Sue Perkins lookalike – is described in this way.

It may just be a speech affectation. That’s true, that’s true. I prefer the alternative explanation, though: Beckham insists on only ever socialising within bobsleighs, Chinese dragons or Conga lines.

7. The knitwear, it’s so lovely. There’s so much of it

Nothing really to add here, he just always looks so soft, doesn’t he? It’s surely the best, and longest, advert for cable knit since Love, Actually.

So, so soft - Netflix

8. En realidad, David es bastante bueno hablando Español

There was a time when David was mocked mercilessly for his attempts at speaking Spanish after joining Real Madrid. “I’ve learnt a few words – hola, mucho, si, solo, cuidado,” he said, shortly after joining in 2003.

By the time he was confident enough to give a statement to reporters in the local language in 2005, he received a spontaneous round of applause from those present. But as various footage shows, he was far more comfortable speaking in his second language than anybody gave him credit for. (More comfortable, some would say, than he is speaking in English.) He now uses it daily to chat with Lionel Messi.

It leads us to wonder what other skills he has been hiding. My guess is that he can clip hundreds of clothes pegs to his face while reciting the 1986 Alan Bennett play Kafka’s Dick in a perfect impersonation of Kim Woodburn from How Clean Is Your House? But, as ever, I could be wrong.

9. He barbecues alone on Saturdays for ten hours

The series closes with a warming family meal – warming mainly because David puts the barbecue on at dawn and keeps it stoked all day. As the scene starts, Netflix subtitles pop up to make sure we are aware he is pouring in “Natural British charcoal” on the fire. As opposed to, say, old copies of the News of the World, or Joe Lycett’s book.

David, we learn, sometimes spends “10 whole hours” cooking stuff on his barbecue on Saturdays, often alone. This is a middle-aged Englishman who chose a tome of barbecue recipes for his Desert Island Discs book, and who patiently queued for 13 hours to briefly walk past the Queen’s coffin, but it’s still a truly insane amount of time to spend at the natural British charcoalface.

Imagine how much of a backseat griller he must be when he’s invited to a garden party. It just wouldn’t be worth it. In fact, you’re better off inviting Brooklyn, who at least cooks everything quite quickly, for TikTok.