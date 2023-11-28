Advertisement

Nine new teams join North Carolina statewide high school basketball rankings

Langston Wertz Jr.
·5 min read

There are nine new teams in The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh statewide high school basketball rankings this week.

Five of the new teams are girls’ squads, four are new boys’ teams. There are also two new No. 1 ranked programs this week.

In the girls’ polls, Bertie (1-0) is new at No. 10 in the 1A poll; No. 10 East Davidson (1-0) is new in 2A; No. 7 Southern Guilford (1-0) and No. 10 Havelock (1-0) join the 3A poll; and Independence debuts at No. 2 in 4A. The Patriots moved to No. 1 in The Observer’s Sweet 16 regional poll this week after beating preseason No. 1 Mallard Creek at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge on Friday.

Seaforth is the new No. 1 in 2A after starting 0-2. Salisbury, previously in the top spot, has lost its first two games. The Hornets fell to No. 7 this week.

On the boys’ side, Oxford Prep (7-1) joins the 1A poll at No. 10. Bishop McGuinness, which hasn’t played its first game, takes over the No. 1 spot after preseason No. 1 Wilson Prep started 1-2.

In the 3A poll, Roxboro’s Person High (2-0) is in at No. 10; in 4A, Knightdale (3-0) is new at No. 10; and a Providence Day team that’s won multiple NC private school state titles is off to a 3-1 start for interim coach Jonathan McIntyre. The Chargers are 3-1 and ranked 10th this week.

Girls’ rankings

NCISAA

Rank

School

Record

Previous

1

Grace Christian

3-0

1

2

Cannon School

4-0

2

3

Concord Academy

1-0

3

4

Wayne Country Day

1-0

6

5

High Point Christian

2-0

7

6

Providence Day

3-3

4

7

Wesleyan Christian

3-1

8

8

United Faith

3-1

9

9

Crossroads Christian

2-1

10

10

Northside Christian

2-3

5

NCHSAA 1A

Rank

School

Record

Previous

1

Bishop McGuinnes

0-0

1

2

Chatham Charter

5-0

2

3

Falls Lake Charter

5-0

3

4

Robbinsville

0-0

4

5

Cherokee

0-0

5

6

North Duplin

0-0

6

7

Southside

2-0

7

8

Bear Grass Charter

2-0

8

9

Perquimans

0-0

9

10

Bertie

1-0

NR

NCHSAA 2A

Rank

School

Record

Previous

1

Seaforth

2-0

2

2

East Burke

3-0

3

3

East Rutherford

1-0

4

4

Shelby

0-0

5

5

North Pitt

1-1

6

6

St. Pauls

2-1

10

7

Salisbury

0-2

1

8

T.W. Andrews

0-0

8

9

Southwest Onslow

1-0

9

10

East Davidson

1-0

NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rank

School

Record

Previous

1

West Rowan

0-0

1

2

East Lincoln

1-0

2

3

Cape Fear

1-0

3

4

Ben L. Smith

0-0

4

5

Rocky Mount

2-0

5

6

West Henderson

0-0

8

7

Southern Guilford

1-0

NR

8

E.E. Smith

2-2

7

9

Terry Sanford

1-1

9

10

Havelock

1-0

NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rank

School

Record

Previous

1

Panther Creek

1-0

1

2

Independence

3-0

NR

3

Charlotte Catholic

2-0

2

4

Mallard Creek

2-1

3

5

Lake Norman

3-0

7

6

Rolesville

2-0

6

7

Watauga

0-1

4

8

Northern Guilford

1-0

8

9

Willow Spring

3-0

9

10

Asheville

1-0

10

Boys’ rankings

NCISAA

Rank

NCISAA

Record

Previous

1

Christ School

5-1

1

2

The Burlington School

6-2

2

3

Victory Christian

7-1

3

4

Forsyth Country Day

6-1

7

5

Northside Christian

4-2

4

6

Cannon

5-2

9

7

United Faith

7-1

5

8

Davidson Day

4-2

8

9

Fayetteville Academy

3-2

6

10

Providence Day

3-1

NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rank

NCHSAA 4A

Record

Previous

1

Myers Park

0-1

1

2

North Mecklenburg

2-0

2

3

Lake Norman

3-0

3

4

Richmond

2-0

5

5

New Hanover

1-0

6

6

Chambers

1-1

4

7

Mt. Tabor

0-0

7

8

Green Level

2-0

8

9

Millbrook

0-1

9

10

Knightdale

3-0

NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rank

NCHSAA 3A

Record

Previous

1

Central Cabarrus

1-0

1

2

Southern Durham

1-0

3

3

Orange

2-1

2

4

Westover

1-0

4

5

Hickory

0-0

5

6

White Oak

2-0

6

7

Ben Smith

0-0

7

8

Hunter Huss

0-0

9

9

Crest

0-0

10

10

Person

2-0

NR

NCHSAA 2A

Rank

NCHSAA 2A

Record

Previous

1

Northwood

0-0

1

2

Reidsville

0-0

2

3

Farmville Central

1-0

3

4

Hendersonville

1-0

5

5

South Granville

0-0

6

6

Hertford

0-0

7

7

Northeastern

0-0

8

8

West Caldwell

1-0

9

9

Goldsboro

4-0

10

10

Salisbury

1-1

4

NCHSAA 1A

Rank

NCHSAA 1A

Record

Previous

1

Bishop McGuinness

0-0

2

2

Thomasville

0-0

3

3

Southern Wake Academy

2-2

9

4

Wilson Prep

1-2

1

5

Bertie

1-0

4

6

Northampton County

0-0

5

7

Eastern Randolph

0-0

6

8

Washington County

0-0

10

9

Corvian Community

1-1

8

10

Oxford Prep

7-1

NR