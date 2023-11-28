Nine new teams join North Carolina statewide high school basketball rankings

There are nine new teams in The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh statewide high school basketball rankings this week.

Five of the new teams are girls’ squads, four are new boys’ teams. There are also two new No. 1 ranked programs this week.

▪ In the girls’ polls, Bertie (1-0) is new at No. 10 in the 1A poll; No. 10 East Davidson (1-0) is new in 2A; No. 7 Southern Guilford (1-0) and No. 10 Havelock (1-0) join the 3A poll; and Independence debuts at No. 2 in 4A. The Patriots moved to No. 1 in The Observer’s Sweet 16 regional poll this week after beating preseason No. 1 Mallard Creek at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge on Friday.

Seaforth is the new No. 1 in 2A after starting 0-2. Salisbury, previously in the top spot, has lost its first two games. The Hornets fell to No. 7 this week.

▪ On the boys’ side, Oxford Prep (7-1) joins the 1A poll at No. 10. Bishop McGuinness, which hasn’t played its first game, takes over the No. 1 spot after preseason No. 1 Wilson Prep started 1-2.

In the 3A poll, Roxboro’s Person High (2-0) is in at No. 10; in 4A, Knightdale (3-0) is new at No. 10; and a Providence Day team that’s won multiple NC private school state titles is off to a 3-1 start for interim coach Jonathan McIntyre. The Chargers are 3-1 and ranked 10th this week.

Girls’ rankings

NCISAA

Rank School Record Previous 1 Grace Christian 3-0 1 2 Cannon School 4-0 2 3 Concord Academy 1-0 3 4 Wayne Country Day 1-0 6 5 High Point Christian 2-0 7 6 Providence Day 3-3 4 7 Wesleyan Christian 3-1 8 8 United Faith 3-1 9 9 Crossroads Christian 2-1 10 10 Northside Christian 2-3 5

NCHSAA 1A

Rank School Record Previous 1 Bishop McGuinnes 0-0 1 2 Chatham Charter 5-0 2 3 Falls Lake Charter 5-0 3 4 Robbinsville 0-0 4 5 Cherokee 0-0 5 6 North Duplin 0-0 6 7 Southside 2-0 7 8 Bear Grass Charter 2-0 8 9 Perquimans 0-0 9 10 Bertie 1-0 NR

NCHSAA 2A

Rank School Record Previous 1 Seaforth 2-0 2 2 East Burke 3-0 3 3 East Rutherford 1-0 4 4 Shelby 0-0 5 5 North Pitt 1-1 6 6 St. Pauls 2-1 10 7 Salisbury 0-2 1 8 T.W. Andrews 0-0 8 9 Southwest Onslow 1-0 9 10 East Davidson 1-0 NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rank School Record Previous 1 West Rowan 0-0 1 2 East Lincoln 1-0 2 3 Cape Fear 1-0 3 4 Ben L. Smith 0-0 4 5 Rocky Mount 2-0 5 6 West Henderson 0-0 8 7 Southern Guilford 1-0 NR 8 E.E. Smith 2-2 7 9 Terry Sanford 1-1 9 10 Havelock 1-0 NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rank School Record Previous 1 Panther Creek 1-0 1 2 Independence 3-0 NR 3 Charlotte Catholic 2-0 2 4 Mallard Creek 2-1 3 5 Lake Norman 3-0 7 6 Rolesville 2-0 6 7 Watauga 0-1 4 8 Northern Guilford 1-0 8 9 Willow Spring 3-0 9 10 Asheville 1-0 10

Boys’ rankings

NCISAA

Rank NCISAA Record Previous 1 Christ School 5-1 1 2 The Burlington School 6-2 2 3 Victory Christian 7-1 3 4 Forsyth Country Day 6-1 7 5 Northside Christian 4-2 4 6 Cannon 5-2 9 7 United Faith 7-1 5 8 Davidson Day 4-2 8 9 Fayetteville Academy 3-2 6 10 Providence Day 3-1 NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rank NCHSAA 4A Record Previous 1 Myers Park 0-1 1 2 North Mecklenburg 2-0 2 3 Lake Norman 3-0 3 4 Richmond 2-0 5 5 New Hanover 1-0 6 6 Chambers 1-1 4 7 Mt. Tabor 0-0 7 8 Green Level 2-0 8 9 Millbrook 0-1 9 10 Knightdale 3-0 NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rank NCHSAA 3A Record Previous 1 Central Cabarrus 1-0 1 2 Southern Durham 1-0 3 3 Orange 2-1 2 4 Westover 1-0 4 5 Hickory 0-0 5 6 White Oak 2-0 6 7 Ben Smith 0-0 7 8 Hunter Huss 0-0 9 9 Crest 0-0 10 10 Person 2-0 NR

NCHSAA 2A

Rank NCHSAA 2A Record Previous 1 Northwood 0-0 1 2 Reidsville 0-0 2 3 Farmville Central 1-0 3 4 Hendersonville 1-0 5 5 South Granville 0-0 6 6 Hertford 0-0 7 7 Northeastern 0-0 8 8 West Caldwell 1-0 9 9 Goldsboro 4-0 10 10 Salisbury 1-1 4

NCHSAA 1A