Nine new teams join North Carolina statewide high school basketball rankings
There are nine new teams in The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh statewide high school basketball rankings this week.
Five of the new teams are girls’ squads, four are new boys’ teams. There are also two new No. 1 ranked programs this week.
▪ In the girls’ polls, Bertie (1-0) is new at No. 10 in the 1A poll; No. 10 East Davidson (1-0) is new in 2A; No. 7 Southern Guilford (1-0) and No. 10 Havelock (1-0) join the 3A poll; and Independence debuts at No. 2 in 4A. The Patriots moved to No. 1 in The Observer’s Sweet 16 regional poll this week after beating preseason No. 1 Mallard Creek at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge on Friday.
Seaforth is the new No. 1 in 2A after starting 0-2. Salisbury, previously in the top spot, has lost its first two games. The Hornets fell to No. 7 this week.
▪ On the boys’ side, Oxford Prep (7-1) joins the 1A poll at No. 10. Bishop McGuinness, which hasn’t played its first game, takes over the No. 1 spot after preseason No. 1 Wilson Prep started 1-2.
In the 3A poll, Roxboro’s Person High (2-0) is in at No. 10; in 4A, Knightdale (3-0) is new at No. 10; and a Providence Day team that’s won multiple NC private school state titles is off to a 3-1 start for interim coach Jonathan McIntyre. The Chargers are 3-1 and ranked 10th this week.
Girls’ rankings
NCISAA
Rank
School
Record
Previous
1
Grace Christian
3-0
1
2
Cannon School
4-0
2
3
Concord Academy
1-0
3
4
Wayne Country Day
1-0
6
5
High Point Christian
2-0
7
6
Providence Day
3-3
4
7
Wesleyan Christian
3-1
8
8
United Faith
3-1
9
9
Crossroads Christian
2-1
10
10
Northside Christian
2-3
5
NCHSAA 1A
Rank
School
Record
Previous
1
Bishop McGuinnes
0-0
1
2
Chatham Charter
5-0
2
3
Falls Lake Charter
5-0
3
4
Robbinsville
0-0
4
5
Cherokee
0-0
5
6
North Duplin
0-0
6
7
Southside
2-0
7
8
Bear Grass Charter
2-0
8
9
Perquimans
0-0
9
10
Bertie
1-0
NR
NCHSAA 2A
Rank
School
Record
Previous
1
Seaforth
2-0
2
2
East Burke
3-0
3
3
East Rutherford
1-0
4
4
Shelby
0-0
5
5
North Pitt
1-1
6
6
St. Pauls
2-1
10
7
Salisbury
0-2
1
8
T.W. Andrews
0-0
8
9
Southwest Onslow
1-0
9
10
East Davidson
1-0
NR
NCHSAA 3A
Rank
School
Record
Previous
1
West Rowan
0-0
1
2
East Lincoln
1-0
2
3
Cape Fear
1-0
3
4
Ben L. Smith
0-0
4
5
Rocky Mount
2-0
5
6
West Henderson
0-0
8
7
Southern Guilford
1-0
NR
8
E.E. Smith
2-2
7
9
Terry Sanford
1-1
9
10
Havelock
1-0
NR
NCHSAA 4A
Rank
School
Record
Previous
1
Panther Creek
1-0
1
2
Independence
3-0
NR
3
Charlotte Catholic
2-0
2
4
Mallard Creek
2-1
3
5
Lake Norman
3-0
7
6
Rolesville
2-0
6
7
Watauga
0-1
4
8
Northern Guilford
1-0
8
9
Willow Spring
3-0
9
10
Asheville
1-0
10
Boys’ rankings
NCISAA
Rank
NCISAA
Record
Previous
1
Christ School
5-1
1
2
The Burlington School
6-2
2
3
Victory Christian
7-1
3
4
Forsyth Country Day
6-1
7
5
Northside Christian
4-2
4
6
Cannon
5-2
9
7
United Faith
7-1
5
8
Davidson Day
4-2
8
9
Fayetteville Academy
3-2
6
10
Providence Day
3-1
NR
NCHSAA 4A
Rank
NCHSAA 4A
Record
Previous
1
Myers Park
0-1
1
2
North Mecklenburg
2-0
2
3
Lake Norman
3-0
3
4
Richmond
2-0
5
5
New Hanover
1-0
6
6
Chambers
1-1
4
7
Mt. Tabor
0-0
7
8
Green Level
2-0
8
9
Millbrook
0-1
9
10
Knightdale
3-0
NR
NCHSAA 3A
Rank
NCHSAA 3A
Record
Previous
1
Central Cabarrus
1-0
1
2
Southern Durham
1-0
3
3
Orange
2-1
2
4
Westover
1-0
4
5
Hickory
0-0
5
6
White Oak
2-0
6
7
Ben Smith
0-0
7
8
Hunter Huss
0-0
9
9
Crest
0-0
10
10
Person
2-0
NR
NCHSAA 2A
Rank
NCHSAA 2A
Record
Previous
1
Northwood
0-0
1
2
Reidsville
0-0
2
3
Farmville Central
1-0
3
4
Hendersonville
1-0
5
5
South Granville
0-0
6
6
Hertford
0-0
7
7
Northeastern
0-0
8
8
West Caldwell
1-0
9
9
Goldsboro
4-0
10
10
Salisbury
1-1
4
NCHSAA 1A
Rank
NCHSAA 1A
Record
Previous
1
Bishop McGuinness
0-0
2
2
Thomasville
0-0
3
3
Southern Wake Academy
2-2
9
4
Wilson Prep
1-2
1
5
Bertie
1-0
4
6
Northampton County
0-0
5
7
Eastern Randolph
0-0
6
8
Washington County
0-0
10
9
Corvian Community
1-1
8
10
Oxford Prep
7-1
NR