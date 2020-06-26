'Nine points up on Europe': data shows UK increase in LGBTQ harassment

LGBTQ+ people in the UK and across Europe still face high levels of discrimination in all aspects of everyday life, according to a survey conducted last month by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA). The survey – the largest of its kind ever conducted – focused on the social experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex people in 30 European countries, and found that little progress has been made over the past seven years. Before the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, at the end of a Pride month marked by the cancellation of public events in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, we take a look at what the results reveal about the issues facing LGBTQ+ people in the UK.

Rising harassment and discrimination

Compared with a similar FRA survey from 2012 (which did not include intersex people and 15- to 17-year-olds) the number of LGBT people in the UK who say they have been harassed in the past five years has risen from 55% to 62% – six points higher than the European average. The number of people in the UK who say they have been violently attacked at least once has gone up by nine points, and is seven above the European average. More than half of the respondents say they often or always avoid holding hands with their same-sex partners in public.



The European averages hide significant differences between the countries, and an increase in overall negative statistics appears to be linked to the adoption of actively discriminatory policies introduced in recent years across the continent.

Uphill struggle for trans and intersex people

The study shows that trans and intersex respondents face even higher levels of prejudice than other categories: since 2012 they have experienced a disproportionate rise in discrimination and violence in all areas of daily life. In the UK, discrimination in the workplace in particular remains significantly high.



Miltos Pavlou, the survey’s programme manager at the FRA, told the Guardian that the results hinted at “a strong claim of trans people to participate in the labour market and in everyday life, and to be protected from discrimination”, as well as more openness by trans people about their gender identity.

Negative public discourse and lack of enforcement

Like most respondents across Europe, people in the UK who say the situation has deteriorated blame “negative public discourse by politicians and/or political parties”, as well as “lack of enforcement of existing law and policies” as the main contributing factors.

Josh Bradlow, the head of policy at the LGBTQ charity Stonewall, said: “These statistics are a heartbreaking reminder that progress isn’t permanent and doesn’t always move forward. Our own research revealed that one in five LGBT (21 %) have experienced a hate crime or incident in the last year, and this rises to two in five trans people (41%). And we know that the divisive and unhelpful debates we’ve seen [in] the media and online about LGBTQ-inclusive education and trans equality are having a profound impact on LGBTQ people’s wellbeing and quality of life.”

Reasons for cautious optimism

Despite the worrying trends in violence and discrimination, respondents in Britain showed some of the highest levels of openness about being LGBTQ across the continent: 56% say they are now fairly or very open, nine points above the EU28 average. Progress in this area seems to be particularly noticeable for young people, which could be explained by the more frequent positive support and protection received in school compared with older generations.

New legislation introducing compulsory relationships education for primary school pupils and relationships and sex education for secondary pupils is due to come into force in England from September 2020.

Bradlow hailed the introduction of the new regulations as a historic moment: “A whole generation will attend schools that not only accept LGBTQ people and same-sex relationships, but also celebrate and offer support on issues that young LGBTQ people face. Just think of the change that inclusive education will bring to the lives of so many young people.”



The FRA survey’s full results can be accessed through their online data explorer.







