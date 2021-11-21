Nine people, including five children, involved in deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno County

One person died late Saturday afternoon and seven people were injured from a three-vehicle crash in Fresno County that involved a tractor.

The crash happened at 5:18 p.m., at North Piedra Road near East Weldon Avenue outside of Sanger, California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said.

A 41-year-old man from Reedley was driving a Chevy Venture van, with a woman and five children, whose ages ranged 8 to 16 years-old.

A 57-year-old man was driving the tractor.

The tractor driver was preparing to pull out a Dodge pickup out of a ditch when the driver of the van did not see him and collided with the tractor, according to CHP.

The driver of the van was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, Salas said.

The woman and the five children in the van were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Salas added.

The tractor driver wasn’t injured.

A driver that was in the Dodge pickup that was stuck in the ditch ended up falling and suffered a hip injury.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor, CHP said.