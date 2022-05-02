Nine people arrested in China over Changsha building collapse

·1 min read

Chinese police say they have arrested nine people over the collapse of a building in the south-east city of Changsha, where several people remain trapped or missing.

Police said the building's owner was detained, along with three others responsible for its construction.

Another five were charged with writing a false safety report for the building, which collapsed on Friday.

The cause of the disaster has not been confirmed by authorities.

On Saturday President Xi Jinping called for a search "at all cost" and ordered an investigation into the collapse in the city's Wangcheng District.

Six people have been rescued, but dozens are still trapped inside or unaccounted for, according to Changsha Mayor Zheng Jianxin.

The six-storey building was mostly residential, but also featured a cinema and hotel.

A local fire official told state broadcaster CGTN that rescue efforts are being hampered by limited space for heavy machinery to lift away debris.

They said there was also a risk that adjacent buildings damaged by the incident could eventually collapse.

Weak safety and construction standards, along with corruption among local officials, have led to a number of building collapses in China.

Earlier this year, at least 16 people died after an explosion, triggered by a suspected gas leak, brought down a building in Chongquing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Woman rescued 50 hours after China building collapse

    BEIJING (AP) — A woman was rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said. Separately, police arrested nine people including the building owner on suspicion of causing a major liability accident, the official Xinhua News Agency said. State broadcaster CCTV showed video of rescuers bringing the woman out on a stretcher about 4:30 p.m. Some could be heard shouting words of encouragement during

  • Man shoots at group of homeless people sleeping inside Fresno park, police say

    Fresno Police said the man left the park then came back with a gun.

  • Credit Suisse sued in U.S. over alleged business related to oligarchs

    Credit Suisse did not comment when contacted by Reuters. The lawsuit, filed in a New York district court, is on behalf of people and entities who acquired Credit Suisse securities between March 19, 2021 and March 25, 2022, Pomerantz said in a statement issued late on Friday. "The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operations, and compliance policies," Pomerantz said in the statement.

  • 5 rescued from building collapse in China, dozens missing

    Rescuers in central China have pulled out alive five of 23 people trapped in a partially collapsed building, authorities said Saturday, while President Xi Jinping gave instructions to rescue the victims “at all costs.” State broadcaster CCTV reported that the collapse trapped some 23 people who were in the building. Authorities said at a news conference that the five people who were rescued were in stable condition in a hospital.

  • Zelenskiy says Odesa runway will be rebuilt

    STORY: "The Odesa airport runway was destroyed. We will, of course, rebuild it. But Odesa will never forget Russia's behaviour towards it," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late night address.Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia had used a Bastion missile, launched from Crimea.Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said it had taken 10 years to design and build the new runway, which was formally opened last July. Russia's military has not yet confirmed the strike.Moscow has turned its focus toward Ukraine's south and east after failing to capture the capital Kyiv in a nine-week assault that has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than 5 million to flee abroad.

  • Quebec provincial police issue warning after report of polar bear in Gaspé region

    MADELEINE-CENTRE, Que. — Quebec's wildlife protection agency says it doesn't know how a polar bear arrived on the province's Gaspé peninsula. Sylvain Marois, southeast district commander at the province's wildlife protection agency, said the bear was in a wooded area near the town of Madeleine-Centre, Que. late Saturday afternoon. A game warden is on the scene along with provincial police, he said in an interview, and the bear is being observed before they decide what action to take. He said the

  • China: Five people rescued from building collapse, as President Xi Jinping calls for dozens still missing to be found 'at all costs'

    Five people have been rescued from a partial building collapse in China, but authorities have warned dozens more are still missing. The six-storey building in the city of Changsha partially collapsed on Friday with 23 people inside, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Rescuers in central China have since pulled out five people from the rubble, authorities said on Saturday.

  • Russians Blindfolded Us and Made Us Dig Mass Graves to Cover up Their Crimes

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyABUJA, Nigeria—The French military has released videos appearing to show Russian mercenaries burying corpses near the Gossi military base in northern Mali as part of a smear campaign to falsely accuse the departing French forces of leaving behind mass graves.Not for the first time, it appears to be a case of Russian misdirection.The Russians want Malians to believe their ex-colonial masters are behind the death and destruction in northern

  • Department of Defence investigates incident that led deaths of RMC cadets

    The Department of National Defence is investigating an incident on the campus of Kingston’s Royal Military College. Tonight, we’re learning more about those who lost their lives in the crash. Sean O’Shea reports.

  • How the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping who will be the next Conservative party leader

    OTTAWA — The last time federal Conservatives were picking a leader, their race was transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, they are at it again. But this time, the race is happening during what appears to be the end of Canadians living under government-imposed pandemic rules. The events of the past 25 months, from when the health crisis first landed until now, are shaping the contest for who will lead the Conservative party after Sept. 10. “The whole concept of talking a

  • Kate Moss Sports Floral Maxi Dress and Hexagon-Shaped Sunglasses in NYC

    As one of the biggest models in the world , Kate Moss has always known how to dress. And just recently, the 48-year-old was...

  • I went to the Caribbean for the first time on the world's largest cruise ship and wish I had more time in these 2 ports

    Insider's reporter took a cruise to the western Caribbean and thought the best port stops were in Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico.

  • 'Problems everywhere': Water so low in massive reservoir that an intake valve is now exposed

    Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming face a crisis as less water flows into the Colorado River and its dams.

  • Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

    Rioters who smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, succeeded — at least temporarily — in delaying the certification of Joe Biden’s election to the White House. Hours before, Rep. Jim Jordan had been trying to achieve the same thing. Texting with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a close ally and friend, at nearly midnight on Jan. 5, Jordan offered a legal rationale for what President Donald Trump was publicly demanding — that Vice President Mike Pence, in his ceremonial role presiding over the electoral count, somehow assert the authority to reject electors from Biden-won states.

  • Watch Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose Turn Stagecoach Into Paradise City With Two Guns N’ Roses Songs

    When Carrie Underwood’s band broke into the opening strains of “Sweet Child o’ Mine” at the Stagecoach Festival Saturday, it seemed like business as usual. The country superstar’s Guns N’ Roses fangirl-ism is well known, and she’s incorporated GNR numbers into her set on a regular basis before, even showing an aptitude for appropriating Axl […]

  • As Beijing tightens COVID curbs, hard-hit Shanghai sees signs of life

    The Chinese capital Beijing tightened COVID restrictions on Sunday as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let more of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas. The outbreak in Shanghai, which began in March, has been China's worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. Hundreds of thousands have been infected and the city has forbidden residents from leaving their homes, to great public anger.

  • BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon wins seat in legislature through byelection

    VANCOUVER — The new leader of the British Columbia Liberals has won a voice in the legislature after a landslide victory in a traditionally safe seat for his party. Kevin Falcon will represent Vancouver-Quilchena in Victoria after preliminary results show he has won 59 per cent of the vote in a byelection with 97 per cent of ballot boxes reporting. The former cabinet minister won the Opposition party's leadership race in February. He fills the seat left vacant by former Liberal leader Andrew Wil

  • UPDATE 3-Fire at Russian military site near Ukraine injures one

    One person was injured in a fire on a Russian defence ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Belgorod region governor said on Sunday. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a local resident suffered minor injuries and his life was not in danger. There were no comments from the defence ministry and it was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

  • War in Ukraine having 'catastrophic effect' on global food supply, prices: USAID administrator

    Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, said the costs of the war in Ukraine include global food and fertilizer shortages, impacting prices for consumers and farmers around the world. "It is just another catastrophic effect of Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Power told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. Food prices have risen 34% compared to this time last year, Power said, "aided substantially, again, by this invasion."

  • May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites

    PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of people marched Sunday in cities around Europe for May Day protests to honor workers and shame governments into doing more for their citizens. In France, protesters shouted slogans against newly elected President Emmanuel Macron, a development that may set the tone for his second term. Tensions erupted in Paris, as some demonstrators broke windows at some banks and a fast-food restaurant and ripped up street signs. apparently the work of men dressed and masked in