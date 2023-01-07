Nine NFL records that could be broken as 2022 regular season enters final weekend

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The 2022 NFL regular season will conclude by the end of this weekend, 18 teams preparing to head home for the offseason as the remaining 14 clubs advance to the playoffs in pursuit of a Super Bowl 57 berth and, ultimately, the Lombardi Trophy.

But before postseason analysis begins in earnest, the finale – as the league completes its second 17-game regular season – could provide a few revisions to the record book. The extra game for 30 teams – stats from the suspended and ultimately canceled Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won't count – could surely benefit several players, but no asterisks here.

One standard that won't fall is rushing yards by a quarterback in one year. The Chicago Bears' Justin Fields needed 64 more to pass Lamar Jackson, who racked up 1,206 in 2019. But a hip injury will keep Fields sidelined Sunday.

WEEK 18 NFL PICKS: Which teams reach playoffs, lock up No. 1 seeds?

PLAYOFF PICTURE ENTERING WEEK 18: Unprecedented outcomes possible after Bills-Bengals game canceled

NFL HOT SEAT 2023: Seven head coaches who could be in jeopardy as 'Black Monday' nears

But here are nine single-season records that could be broken:

Gross punting average

Tennessee Titans rookie Ryan Stonehouse is averaging a mind-boggling 53.0 yards per punt and would be hard pressed to not enter the record book. Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh set the current bar at 51.4 yards per punt in 1940. (The rookie record was set four years ago by the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Dickson at 48.2.)

Passes attempted and completed

Though the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked into the conference's No. 4 playoff slot, QB Tom Brady has expressed a desire to play Sunday. If he throws a dozen passes, he'd break Matthew Stafford's decade-old mark (727). Complete nine, and TB12 tops the record of 485 – which he set in 2021.

Passing yards

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads the league with 5,048 yards through the air, making him just the third player ever to top 5,000 multiple times. He needs 50 to surpass his career high ... and 430 to snap Peyton Manning's mark (5,477) established in 2013. Mahomes has passed for more than 430 yards five times in his six-year career, and K.C. needs to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to clinch the AFC's top playoff seed.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (87) and QB Patrick Mahomes have been a record-setting duo for six seasons.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (87) and QB Patrick Mahomes have been a record-setting duo for six seasons.

Receiving yards

Justin Jefferson's 1,771 yards are currently the seventh-highest total in league history. He'd need 194 Sunday to bypass Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (1,964 yards in 2012) and would need 229 to become the first to reach 2,000 yards. Jefferson had a 223-yard game last month, however he only had one catch for 15 yards in a Week 17 loss at Green Bay. His playoff-bound and third-seeded Minnesota Vikings likely won't improve their position, so it remains to be seen just how much Jefferson plays.

Receiving yards by a tight end

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce needs 117 yards Saturday to break his own 2-year-old record (1,416 yards). He has four of the top 11 receiving yard seasons for a tight end in league annals. If he gets the record, Kelce would also become the first tight end with seven 100-yard games in one season. His seven 1,000-yard campaigns are easily the most at his position.

Receptions by a running back

The Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler is just the sixth back to reach the century mark (103) for catches in a season. He would need 14 more Sunday to beat out Christian McCaffrey (116 in 2019). Unlikely by any measure, especially given the probability the Bolts won't give Ekeler many (if any) snaps with a wild-card game looming next weekend. But he has caught 15 passes in a game before. Additionally, Ekeler can join Hall of Famer Lenny Moore as the only players with 30 TDs both rushing and receiving in their first six seasons if he catches one more. Ekeler needs two TDs to reach 20 for the second consecutive season.

Rushing TDs by a team

The Philadelphia Eagles have scored a league-best 31 touchdowns on the ground this season and need six more to best the 1962 Green Bay Packers. However Philly only has one rushing score in the two games missed by QB Jalen Hurts, who leads the team with 13 TDs with his legs. The 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers have the most rushing TDs (33) in the Super Bowl era, which began in 1966 – though that team and the '62 Packers played when the regular season spanned 14 games.

Sacks by a team

The Eagles' 68 sacks are 16 more than any other team. Add five against the New York Giants, who will likely be playing several backups Sunday, and Philly will overtake the 1984 Chicago Bears' record (72) since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Philadelphia is the first club since 1982 to have four separate players record double-digit sacks (Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat).

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 9 NFL records that could be broken as 2022 season ends

Latest Stories

  • Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • LaVine hits 11 3s, scores 41 points in Bulls' win over 76ers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers' home winning streak at 11. LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to give Chicago an 88-74 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He was two short of his career high for 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double for the Bulls with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago shot 57.1% from the fie

  • Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its fourth in a row against Denver. With Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets made their push early in the third. But Edwards answered the call, sco

  • Hamlin's recovery continues, still in critical condition

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday wh

  • Backstrom, Wilson ready to make season debuts for Capitals

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are finally ready to return for the Washington Capitals. The team said Saturday that Backstrom and Wilson are being activated off injured reserve to make their respective season debuts. The playmaking center and power winger are expected to play Sunday when the Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Backstrom had offseason left hip resurfacing surgery on a nagging injury that had hampered his ability to skate. He's just the second NHL play

  • Mathurin, Hield lead hot Pacers past Raptors122-114

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory on Monday. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23. Indiana's bench outscored Toronto's reserves 54-7. The second unit included Mathurin, T

  • Bedard sets 5 records, posts OT winner as Canada tops Slovakia, advances to world junior semis

    Connor Bedard made one opponent miss. And another. And another. The breathtaking 17-year-old then calmly slid the puck home to set off wild celebrations and send his country to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on a brilliant, jaw-dropping individual effort Monday as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3. WATCH l Bedard scores OT winner in historic night to lead Canada past Slovakia: The extraordinary talent deked his way past three Sl

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Vanecek makes 32 saves as Devils roll past Red Wings 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes as the New Jersey Devils downed the Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Alexander Holtz and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. Michael McLeod also scored for New Jersey. The Devils, who are 14-2-1 on the road, won the season series 2-1. Lucas Raymond scored on a late power play to prevent a shutout. Red Wings goalie Villo Husso stopped 21 shots. Detroit forward Robby Fabbri made hi

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Senators show some zip in beating Blue Jackets 4-0

    OTTAWA — Tim Stutzle hated the way he started Tuesday's game, but felt pretty good about how things ended as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0. Stutzle had a goal and an assist to lead the Senators and continues to impress all those around him. The 20-year-old centre now has eight points, including five goals, in his last six games. “Tim’s one of those guys who has confidence and makes plays that not a lot of players can make,” said teammate Claude Giroux. “Right now, he’

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the “home” team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season. Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Could this Deadpool mask sway Ryan Reynolds? Sens goalie Cam Talbot hopes so

    Ottawa Senators fans have made it known they'd love to welcome Ryan Reynolds as part of the team's new ownership group, and now one of their players is sharing the same sentiment. Sens goalie Cam Talbot broke out a brand new mask Wednesday, one featuring artwork of Deadpool, the comic book character Reynolds has played on the big screen in the film series of the same name. "[With] the rumours and stuff that Ryan Reynolds might be coming aboard the new ownership group, I thought it'd be pretty fi

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • NFL's Damar Hamlin could have suffered rare heart trauma during tackle, doctors say

    It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr