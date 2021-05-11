At least 11 people killed in Russia school shooting as children jumped from windows in attempt to flee
At least 11 people have been killed and many more wounded in a school shooting in Russia.
The shooting took place at Secondary School number 175 in the Russian city of Kazan, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the emergency services ministry.
An eyewitness told TASS news agency the attackers had carried out an explosion and then went on a “shooting spree”.
Another 32 individuals having been injured, a source told TASS.
Reports say two people opened fire and a 19-year-old man is said to have been detained.
Local media have identified him as Ilnaz Galieyev, a former pupil at the school.
The second attacker was killed on the fourth floor of the building.
Local officials said some children were evacuated from the school but others still remained in the building.
Other children are being evacuated via ladders provided by fire engines.
Distressing video footage shared on social media showed some students jumping out of the windows to escape the shooting.
Dilyara Samigullina who was passing by the school building at the time of the incident, told the agency: "Several kids jumped out of the third-floor windows at some point, presumably in an effort to escape someone who was chasing them."
Other videos showed broken windows with debris outside and emergency service vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building.
BREAKING: Two teenagers opened fire at a school in Kazan #Russia killing a teacher and atleast six students pic.twitter.com/JUB6pZlnhl
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 11, 2021
A source in the regional Health Ministry told TASS that 21 ambulances had been dispatched to the school, along with medics from the Republican Centre of Disaster Medicine.
Regional Health Minister Marat Sadykov is currently at the scene, the source said.
Law enforcement officers and emergency services are currently working on site.
Kazan is the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan region, roughly 700 kilometres (430 miles) east of Moscow.
School shootings are relatively rare in Russia, but authorities have been on guard since a 2018 incident at a polytechnic college in Kerch, Crimea.
That shooting left 20 people dead, the greatest number lost to school violence since the 2004 Beslan terror attack, where 333 died.
Read More
Call for ‘show of good faith’ from France over Jersey fishing dispute
Smart cities at risk of cyberattack, experts warn
Raab talks of ‘likeminded countries’ after meeting with US counterpart