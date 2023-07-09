Nine injured in Cleveland mass shooting as suspect opens fire on group before going on the run

Nine people were injured during a mass shooting in Cleveland on Sunday morning, police said.

No deaths have been reported, according to Cleveland 19.

“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene,” Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department, said in a statement.

Multiple shots were reported shortly before 2.30am near downtown Cleveland. When police arrived they found multiple people shot and began administering medical aid.

The victims are seven men and two women, were ages 23 through 38, according to Fox8.

“Investigators are in the process of reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center," Ms Ciaccia said.

Police have not arrested a suspect.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said the suspect was believed to be a Black male, possibly wearing a gold grill on his teeth.

Bobby George, the owner of several downtown businesses, is offering $50,000 in reward money for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown of Ohio offered a statement following the shooting:

“I am horrified by the shooting last night in Cleveland. My office is in contact with local authorities and is monitoring the situation. I’m deeply thankful to the officers and first responders at the scene.

“Gun violence is devastating Northeast Ohio and Clevelanders deserve to be safe. This epidemic is tearing at the fabric of our communities, and it will not end without significant legislative action.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law last year, shows that Congress can take action - if we keep listening to our constituents, not the gun lobby. This legislation strengthened background checks, provided funding for enforcing red flag laws and disarming domestic abusers, support for community violence intervention, school safety funding and more.

“Now there is more work to do, including establishing truly universal background checks, banning assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, closing more loopholes related to illegal gun purchases, cracking down on gun trafficking, and more.

“As a woman of faith, on this Sunday, I pray for the victims and their families. As a legislator, I will redouble my efforts to fight gun violence. This shooting and so many others like it across the country is a call to action and it’s time for Speaker McCarthy and extremist politicians to listen to the American people and bring gun safety legislation to the floor for a vote.”