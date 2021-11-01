Nine firefighters killed in cave collapse during training exercise in Brazil

Firefighters working to rescue civilian firefighters buried in a cave after a collapse in Altinopolis (Sao Paulo State’s Military Police)

Nine firefighters were killed in a cave-in during a team training exercise on Sunday.

They were part of a rescue team practicing techniques in Duas Bocas cave, in Brazil when the cave collapsed.

The Sao Paulo state Fire Department said one of the firefighters was rushed to hospital with minor injuries.

There were 27 people taking part in the training at the time the tragic accident unfolded.

Sixteen people were left trapped in the cave-in, the fire department said.

There were 75 firefighters deployed throughout the day to rescue those trapped in the cave, Ministry of Public Security said.

Two rescue helicopters, Emergency and Disaster Assistance Group and military police teamed up for the rescue operation.

Sao Paulo State's Military Police released photographs of firefighters working on the rescue mission.

The cave which collapsed was located near the city of Altinopolis, some 200 miles north of Sao Paulo city.

Governor of Sao Paulo Joao Doria paid tribute to the families of the victims in a heartfelt Twitter post.

He tweeted: “SP firefighters have just finished the search work in Altinópolis.

“My feelings to the family and friends of the 9 civil firefighters who lost their lives in this tragedy.”

