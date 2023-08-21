Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited's (ASX:NEC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 6.5% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Nine Entertainment Holdings (ASX:NEC). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Nine Entertainment Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nine Entertainment Holdings is:

14% = AU$292m ÷ AU$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Nine Entertainment Holdings' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Nine Entertainment Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Nine Entertainment Holdings saw little to no growth in the past five years. Therefore, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then performed a comparison between Nine Entertainment Holdings' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 1.6% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is NEC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NEC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Nine Entertainment Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 80% (implying that the company keeps only 20% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Nine Entertainment Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Additionally, Nine Entertainment Holdings has paid dividends over a period of nine years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 74%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Nine Entertainment Holdings' future ROE will be 15% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Nine Entertainment Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

