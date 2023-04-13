Nine cars from the early Eighties now considered classic – including the great Peugeot 205

The old adage that “life begins at 40” may or may not be true, but in the world of cars there are some interesting models that have reached that particular milestone. Time, then, to recall the motoring highlights of 1983.

History hasn't been kind to all of these machines, but when they were launched they were considered among the very best you could buy, even if most of them seem like junk by today’s standards.

But it’s always interesting - and informative - to look back at four decades of automotive achievement and see a cross-section of the car’s continued evolution.

Austin Maestro

Austin Maestro

When the time came to replace the Austin Allegro – and a few other models in an ageing range – the answer was the Maestro. Neatly-styled and spacious, it was well received by the motoring press although a reputation for poor reliability and build quality began to hamper its appeal.

Still, top models boasted the novelty of a voice synthesiser (its utterings courtesy of New Zealand actress Nicolette McKenzie) and there was always the lure of the hot hatchback MG-badged and even hotter MG Turbo versions.

Peugeot 205

Peugeot 205

Few cars of the period have aged as well as the pretty 205, the chic supermini arriving in the UK in September 1983. There was a wide choice of engines, including frugal diesels, but what really set it apart from rivals was the terrific blend of ride and handling that can still be appreciated today.

Oh, and it also spawned one of the greatest hot hatchbacks ever in the form of the GTi. Buyers could plump for a cabriolet, too.

Fiat Uno

Fiat Uno

Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and launched as a replacement for the 127, the Uno would face some tough rivals, not least of which was the Peugeot 205.

It was a strong effort from Fiat, though, and bagged the European Car of the Year award for 1984. The Turbo model that arrived in 1985 was a real pocket rocket, too. Production didn’t end in Italy until 1995, but despite the long innings it’s a rarity in the UK – fewer than 200 remain on the road.

Ford Fiesta Mk2

Ford Fiesta Mk2

The first Fiesta of 1977 had been a smash hit, and while the second generation was little more than a re-skin of the original model it proved just as popular with buyers (153,000 were sold in 1987). A new interior was part of the package, and it was also the first time that fans of Ford’s supermini could specify a diesel engine or automatic gearbox. Nice to drive and cheap to run, there was also a return for the hotter XR2 variant.

Renault 25

Renault 25

Renault’s take on the executive car theme was a fine effort, and more than 750,000 were made before production ended in 1992. Impressively aerodynamic, the 25 was also comfortable and spacious while top-spec versions offered plenty of luxury along with gadgets such as a voice synthesiser.

Opt for the turbocharged V6 engine and it was usefully rapid, too. Should you be tempted today the challenge will be finding one as fewer than 40 remain on UK roads.

Volkswagen Golf Mk2

Volkswagen Golf Mk2

Replacing the hugely popular original wasn’t going to be easy but VW pulled it off with its usual aplomb. It didn’t tamper too much with such a successful recipe but the second generation was larger and more spacious, and offered more in the way of equipment including power steering and anti-lock brakes.

Pick of the bunch for many was the GTI, though, and those remain sought after today. 6.3 million Mk 2s were made before its successor arrived.

Alfa Romeo 33

Alfa Romeo 33

For those family car buyers who fancied an alternative to mainstream choices, the Alfa 33 was an interesting option. It looked good for a start, while the punchy flat-four “boxer” engines and entertaining handling were a far cry from some of the stodgier offerings that inhabited this sector of the market.

A Pininfarina-styled estate arrived later for an added dose of practicality, and you could even have your 33 with four-wheel drive. A few facelifts kept things fresh and it lasted until 1994.

BMW M635

BMW M635

Launched at 1983’s Frankfurt motor show, the M635 added proper punch to the stylish coupé recipe. It borrowed its 286bhp straight-six engine from the M1 supercar so it was good for almost 160mph, while with just over 500 coming to the UK it was exclusive, too.

Not to mention eye-wateringly expensive, with a purchase price of £45,000. Mind you, you’ll pay substantially more than that for the very best of them today but it is a very special car.

Ford Orion

Ford Orion

The Mk3 Escort had really moved the game on for Ford’s family favourite, introducing front-wheel drive and a hatchback, but for those buyers who missed their conventional saloon the Orion provided an answer.

The highpoint of the original range was the 1.6i that paired the booted bodywork with the running gear from the XR3i hot hatchback, but there were plenty of other engines and trims to choose from. Through various iterations it ultimately lasted for a decade, with about 3.5 million made.

Have you ever owned one of these cars? Please tell us in the comments below.