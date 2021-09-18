Nine big cats in the Smithsonian Institution's National Zoo test positive for COVID

After showing signs of coughing, sneezing and a lack of appetite, nine big cats at the Smithsonian Institution's National Zoo in D.C. tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the Smithsonian said six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers exhibited symptoms and tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The final results are expected in the next few days, the Smithsonian said on its website.

"All lions and tigers are being treated with anti-inflammatories and anti-nausea medication to address discomfort and decreased appetite. In addition, all are being treated with antibiotics for presumptive secondary bacterial pneumonia. They remain under close observation," the zoo said on its website.

Due to the social distance between visitors and animals, the public is at no risk to the virus. The zoo confirmed no other animals are exhibiting symptoms as of Friday. The zoo conducted an investigation of all staff and animals and the source of the outbreak wasn't found, according to its website.

The first round of the SARS-COV-2 vaccine made for zoo animals by Zoetis has been authorized for use by the Agriculture Department. The Smithsonian zoo will disburse the first round of vaccines among 'susceptible species' in the coming months.

