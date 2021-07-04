Nine arrests during England football celebrations in London

(REUTERS)

Nine people were arrested and two Met police officers were injured in London following England’s win against Ukraine in the Euros on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said the celebrations following the football match were “largely good-natured” and “positive”.

Hundreds of football fans flocked to Leicester Square, Pall Mall and Piccadilly Circus to celebrate England getting into the semi-finals for the first time since 1996.

Social-distancing rules were broken in the 1,000-strong sold out UEFA fan zone in Trafalgar Square, where supporters were eventually kicked out by security.

Nine arrests were made across the city as fans continued to party after the game.

One man was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour; another was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm of a police officer, three men were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and four men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Of the evening, the deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Jane Connors said that a large crowd gathered in Leicester Square was cleared by 11.30pm and that two officers were gained non-life-threatening injuries in the process.

She said: “The Met has maintained a highly visible presence across London as people enjoy the Euros and celebrate England’s progression in the tournament.

“Last night following England’s match against Ukraine we saw a number of people take to the streets and I am pleased to say that this was all largely good-natured.

“Fans engaged positively with officers and they dispersed when asked”

She added: “We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros safely and securely. We will continue to have measures in place to keep the public safe, prevent crime and disorder and respond effectively to any incidents.

“I would also like to remind everyone that London remains in a public health crisis and we must all take action to stick to the rules in line with the government guidance.”

