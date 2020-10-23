Nina Wolarsky Steps Down As Netflix VP Original Series – Drama

Nina Wolarsky is leaving her post as VP, Original Series – Drama at Netflix. She will stay on to help with the transition; her last day will be in November.

Wolarsky was one of the first senior executive hires for Cindy Holland’s original content team, joining the streamer from Smoke House in 2012.

The departure is part of the aftershocks from the seismic shift in Netflix’s content TV triggered by the elevation of Bela Bajaria to VP Global TV by co-CEO Ted Sarandos, which led to Holland exiting the company.

The change at the top of the Netflix TV reporting structure tricked down and put Holland’s direct reports and other senior programming executives in play.

Channing Dungey, VP, Original series and head of drama, left to become chairman of the Warner Bros. Television Group.

Wolarsky, who oversaw Netflix’s non-genre drama series team under Dungey, also saw her role changing and opted to depart. At least one other VP-level Netflix TV programming executive is believed to be mulling an exit.

Meanwhile, Jane Wiseman, VP, Original Series and head of comedy, exited last week amid a restructuring as Bajaria is looking to build her senior executive team.

During her eight-year tenure at Netflix, Wolarsky oversaw such shows as Orange is the New Black, The Crown, When They See Us, and the upcoming Bridgerton.

“Nina was part of the team that started original series at Netflix in our early days and she has always brought great passion, creativity and taste to her role over the years,” Bajaria said. “We will miss her, but we’re grateful for her contributions and wish her well for her next chapter.”

