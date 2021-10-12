Nina Wadia Takes Aim At Strictly Come Dancing's 'Shocking' Scoring System

Neil Jones and Nina Wadia performing their Tango (Photo: Guy Levy/BBC)

Nina Wadia has admitted she was less than impressed with the scoring during her time on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, following her early exit from the competition.

The former EastEnders star and her professional partner Neil Jones were the first Strictly pairing to be axed from this year’s series, after landing in the bottom two with fellow soap actor Katie McGlynn.

While Nina and Neil got off to a strong start with their Samba in the first live show, their week two Tango failed to impress the panel, with Craig Revel Horwood awarding them just three points for the routine.

Speaking to The Sun, Nina voiced her disappointment at what she has claimed is inconsistent scoring so far this series.

Nina in her official Strictly press photo (Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC)

“If you have a competition, have a level playing field,” she said. “Give everybody a chance, or if not that, then at least mark accordingly.

“You can’t give someone like me a three when I’ve tried so hard and tried something so technically difficult, then at the same time give someone else who’s had a bit of a mistake a seven just because they looked good doing it.

“I don’t understand the marking system at all. I don’t think the marking system makes any sense. I thought, ‘OK, this is only week two, you know, you make a little mistake, you’re only human’. The way it was marked down, it was shocking, actually shocking.”

Nina has branded the judges' scoring

She continued: “It’s such an odd experience where you get thrown into a world you’re not used to, with the make-up and hair and clothes and the over-the-top stuff.

“When you’re in that world and suddenly you’re out of it, it’s like, ‘I just got started, guys — that’s horrible’.”

Following Nina’s elimination, Katie McGlynn became the second star to be voted out of the competition, after the judges voted to save comedian Judi Love over her.

Adam Peaty actually received the lowest score of the week from the judging panel, but received enough support from the public to save him from the bottom two.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

