Nina Dobrev Swaps Winter Gear for Bikini to Make Snow Angels: 'My Version of a Meltdown'

Nina Dobrev is enjoying a snow day in true beach bum fashion.

The Love Hard actress, 32, swapped her winter gear for a two-piece red bikini during a jaunt in a winter wonderland Friday for a boomerang she posted to Instagram. "My version of a meltdown," Dobrev wrote in the caption.

She layered a silver puffer jacket over a white turtleneck and matching pants with black snow boots, as she fell backwards into a pile of snow, before popping back up in her swimsuit and taking another chilly dip into the fresh powder.

Dobrev enjoyed another snowy outing this week with her snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White and her dog Maverick, whom she adopted in 2017.

She's currently supporting White, 35, at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix of Snowboard and Freeski in Mammoth Mountain, the final Olympic qualifying event. The three-time Olympic gold-medalist previously said the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics would be "my last run."

The couple was first romantically linked in March 2020, and they made their relationship Instagram official that May, when she posted a video of herself giving him a quarantine haircut.

White raved to PEOPLE about his "beautiful relationship" with the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum, during the virtual Team USA Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics Media Summit in October.

"Nina's incredible. What an influence on my life. Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on," White explained. "She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner."