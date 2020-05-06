Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s New Relationship ‘Makes a Lot of Sense,’ Source Says

Though actress Nina Dobrev and snowboarder Shaun White may have shocked fans by getting together, those close to them say they're a great pairing.

“Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they’ve seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense," a source says of the new couple, who recently began dating.

Adds the source: "They’re both goofy and have a similar sense of humor and are super adventurous. They have plenty in common.”

The Vampire Diaries alum, 31, and the Olympic gold medalist, 33, sparked romance buzz on March 22. At the time, Dobrev and White were photographed riding their bikes with a dog in Malibu. And the actress and the pro snowboarder are seemingly social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic: Last month, Dobrev shared a cute video, in which she appears to sanitize her groceries with some assistance from White.

Dobrev was last linked to screenwriter-director Grant Mellon before their 2019 split; White previously dated Phantogram rocker Sarah Barthel for five years.