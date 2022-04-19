Nina Chanel Abney Teases Jordan 2 Capsule

Visual artist Nina Chanel Abney lends her striking aesthetic to a Jordan 2 capsule collection that will include two footwear models alongside co-branded apparel.

Nina's signature portraiture is created in part by reducing her subjects to the most integral elements. This approach is echoed in her AJ2 design which reworks the original, re-crafting the reptilian overlay, removing perforations and adding a toe cap.

Leaked images provide an early look at the footwear portion of the collection which consists of AJ2 high and low silhouettes in "Chicago" and white/green colorways, complete with special edition hangtags and collectible packaging. Nina also posted a rework of the Jumpman logo that will presumably land on the coordinating apparel.

Stay tuned for updates on the Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 as details become confirmed.

