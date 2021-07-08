Nils Politt pushes hard to take first Grand Tour stage win in Nîmes

Photograph: Christophe Ena/EPA

A weary Tour de France peloton took things easy after Wednesday’s double ascent of Mont Ventoux, with an opportunistic breakaway led home by escape artist Nils Politt who, after a string of top-five results in races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders, took the biggest victory of his career in Nîmes.

The 27-year-old from Cologne has never before won a stage in one of Europe’s Grand Tours of Italy, France or Spain. “It’s my fifth time in the Tour and it’s the biggest dream I could ever have,” he said. “Today the stage was quite nervous and even from the first five kilometres, in the wind, we had echelons. After the Mont Ventoux stage, everybody was happy with the breakaway and it was clear that the break would go to the finish.”

The German rouleur, racing for the Bora Hansgrohe team, attacked final breakaway companions – Harrison Sweeny of Lotto Soudal and Imanol Erviti of Movistar – to finally lay the ghost of his many near-misses. “I was talking a lot with my sports director and my coach in the team car behind,” he said. “They know about my power, so they said, ‘Just try it – go and don’t look back,’ so I did and got 10 seconds, then 23, then 30. After that, it was game over.”

A gusting mistral split the peloton apart in the opening kilometres, but the pace settled down after the race entered the more sheltered roads through the Gorges de l’Ardèche, with a 13-rider breakaway moving clear. With Mark Cavendish’s Deceuninck Quick-Step teammate Julian Alaphilippe riding in the breakaway, the Manx rider and his teammates were more than happy to let the move go ahead.

Fifty kilometres from the finish, the break still led the slumbering peloton by over 12 minutes, but on the approach to Nîmes, the group split with Sweeny, Erviti, the time-trial specialist Stefan Kung, of Groupama FDJ, and Politt, racing ahead to contest the finish.

After the abandonment of his team leader, Peter Sagan, before the stage start, due to an injured knee, Politt rode hard to distance his most dangerous pursuers in the breakaway group behind, which contained both world road race champion Alaphilippe and veteran German sprinter André Greipel, of Israel Start Up Nation.

Back in the peloton, race leader and defending champion, Tadej Pogacar, stated that he felt much better following Wednesday’s momentary flash of weakness towards the summit of the Ventoux. “Maybe because it wasn’t so hot,” said the UAE Emirates rider. “I felt good and the legs were turning great.”



With the Pyrenean climbing stages coming this weekend, Pogacar said that if he saw an opportunity, he would “grab it”. Another display in the Pyrenees, similar to what was seen in the Alps, may further stir the simmering pot of scepticism towards him.

Speaking in Albertville earlier this week, Joxean Matxín Fernández, the UAE Emirates sports director, dismissed any doubts over the defending champion. “I sincerely believe that he is in the same condition as he was in last year,” he said. “The others have crashed, and they lost time, and Tadej has been lucky thanks to the good work of his team.

“I reviewed his power numbers from 2020, and they are practically the same, and the same with the number of [doping] controls that he done as well.” When pressed further, Fernández responded: “It’s a matter of opinion and I’m not going to go there.”

Meanwhile, on the day that former Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive, Gary Verity, was among the Tour’s VIP guests, it was reported that the ASO-run Tour de Yorkshire was once again under threat after the Tour’s French promoters decided to withdraw their £900,000 underwriting of the event. The Yorkshire tourism body’s new strategy of aligning the race more closely with promoting diversity, equality and sustainability, rather than showcasing a single sponsor, also signifies a change in direction.